Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse concierge dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance garage internet access media room yoga

Altair at the Preserve is a brand new apartment community located in O'Fallon, MO. Our distinct community amenities provide all the conveniences you deserve right outside your door. Break a sweat in our 24-hour state of-the-art fitness center, find your Zen in our yoga studio or relax in a cabana by the pool. We've even considered your four-legged friend at Altair at the Preserve. In addition to our scenic surroundings, perfect for long walks with your pup, our community includes an onsite pet wash. Altair at the Preserve boasts one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes, featuring a chef-inspired kitchen designed to make cooking a pleasure. From large islands and quartz countertops to stainless-steel appliances, you have the perfect space to entertain guests. It's time to take the next step and live beyond extraordinary. Altair at the Preserve: Bright. Brilliant. Home.