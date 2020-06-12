/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:14 PM
34 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in O'Fallon, MO
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
14 Units Available
The Enclave At Winghaven
1000 Applerock Dr, O'Fallon, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1100 sqft
One-to-three-bedroom apartments with air-con, patio and fireplace. The community is packed with features such as tennis and volleyball courts, fitness center, pool, media room and more. I-64 connects to St. Louis.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
21 Units Available
Bramblett Hills Apartments
1000 Bramblett Crossing, O'Fallon, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1103 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
7 Units Available
Altair At The Preserve
100 Winghaven Pointe Dr, O'Fallon, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1115 sqft
Luxury apartments in the heart of the city. On-site fitness center, auto-detailing area, mail kiosk, and resort-style pool. Homes feature chef-inspired kitchens, energy efficient appliances, and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
12 Units Available
Madison Prairie Point
1 Prairie Pt, O'Fallon, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,122
1118 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with over-sized closets, private outdoor spaces and gourmet kitchens. Community features a private pool, fitness center, recreation courts and a dog park.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
8 Units Available
Westchester Village
941 Clubhouse Ln, O'Fallon, MO
2 Bedrooms
$965
914 sqft
A convenient location makes Westchester Village the place to call home. With on-site staff and amenities including a pool, parking, laundry facilities and recreation center, these lake-side units are modern, recently-renovated and move-in ready!
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
654 Homerun
654 Homerun Drive, O'Fallon, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1088 sqft
This home won't last long! This home boasts vaulted ceilings throughout. The open floor plan starts with a large living room, next to a perfectly-sized dining area.
1 of 16
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
18 Jakes Court
18 Jakes Court, O'Fallon, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
920 sqft
O'Fallon Area - 18 Jakes Court O'Fallon, MO 63366. Call for more details at 636 926 2227. Located in Marie Estates Condominiums this is a lovely two bedrooms, one and one-half bath end unit townhouse with an assigned parking space.
Results within 1 mile of O'Fallon
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
36 Units Available
The Trace Apartments
1100 Vogt Drive, Weldon Spring, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1095 sqft
The Trace Apartments In a world that seems to be constantly on, it’s nice to hit the off switch when you come home at the end of a hectic day.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Lake Saint Louis
5 Units Available
Creekside Landing
102 Ripple Creek Drive, Lake St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1518 sqft
All the comforts of home without the long-term commitment! Under construction and coming soon. Creekside Landing is a brand-new luxury townhome community located on Technology Drive just west of South Henke Road in Lake St. Louis, MO.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 04:35pm
Lake Saint Louis
1 Unit Available
4121 Welsh Drive
4121 Welsh Drive, Lake St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1130 sqft
THIS HOME IS NOT YOUR TYPICAL RENTAL. It is being offered as a Lease Purchase/Owner Financing which is perfect for someone that wants to buy a home but can not qualify for a traditional mortgage for whatever reason.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
191 Stonewall Creek Drive
191 Stonewall Creek Drive, Dardenne Prairie, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1041 sqft
Spacious 2 bed/2 bath second floor Georgetown Park condo with 1 car over-sized garage and large storage space. The open floor plan features living/dining combo and a large kitchen with breakfast bar.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
307 Stonewall Creek Drive
307 Stonewall Creek Drive, Dardenne Prairie, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1041 sqft
Spacious 2 bed/2 bath second floor Georgetown Park condo with 1 car over-sized garage and large storage space. The open floor plan features living/dining combo and a large kitchen with breakfast bar.
Results within 5 miles of O'Fallon
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
4 Units Available
Harmony Ridge
1601 Cottleville Pkwy, Cottleville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1054 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Harmony Ridge in Cottleville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Lake Saint Louis
40 Units Available
Synergy at Meadows
10 Meadows Circle Dr, Lake St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1048 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
134 Shirley Ridge Drive
134 Shirleyridge Drive, St. Charles County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1224 sqft
Spacious 2BR/2BA third-floor condo with 1 car garage for lease in the beautiful Meadow Ridge subdivision. Two master suites with tons of natural light and access to the private patio.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
211 Shirley Ridge Drive
211 Shirleyridge Drive, St. Charles County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1020 sqft
Beautifully updated and spacious 2BR/1BA ground level condo for lease in Meadow Ridge subdivision.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
883 Boca Raton
883 Boca Raton Drive, St. Peters, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1280 sqft
NO SHOWINGS UNTIL CURRENT TENANT VACATES, DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT TENANTS. Perfectly located 2 bed/2.5 bath townhouse.
Results within 10 miles of O'Fallon
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
19 Units Available
Villages of Bogey Hills
2200 Lake Ct, St. Charles, MO
2 Bedrooms
$975
933 sqft
The Villages of Bogey Hills offers modern apartments and townhouses in Charles, MO, right near the Bogey Hills Country Club off of 1-70 and 1-370. In-unit laundry, and access to pools and a gym.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
155 Units Available
Watermark At Chesterfield Village
16346 Lydia Hill Dr, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1195 sqft
Watermark at Chesterfield Village pays attention to the details that renters these days need. Our apartment community with one, two and three bedroom apartments is just what you’ve been looking for.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
18 Units Available
Boulders at Katy Trail
100 Katy Trail Ln, St. Charles, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1156 sqft
SPECIAL - $1000 off select lease terms! Located in the heart of St. Charles county, The Boulders at Katy Trail is just a short drive from popular entertainment venues such as the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Ameristar Casino, St.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
7 Units Available
Celtic Crossing
1200 Belfast Drive, St. Peters, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1199 sqft
Celtic Crossing Apartments in St. Peters, MO offers luxury living and a convenient location at your fingertips. St.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 09:43am
12 Units Available
PURE St. Peters Apartments
2100 Pure St, St. Peters, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1080 sqft
PURE St. Peters offers modern 1 and 2 bedroom apartments, with amazing walkability to shops, restaurants and stores.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
48 Units Available
Sun Valley Lake
1300 Sun Lake Dr, St. Charles, MO
2 Bedrooms
$987
931 sqft
Sun Valley Lake Apartments is truly a unique property in St. Charles, Missouri. How many apartment communities could you have lunch on a private island? Ours makes picnicking a fun and close to home adventure.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:03pm
20 Units Available
Capital at St. Charles
10 San Miguel Dr, St. Charles, MO
2 Bedrooms
$905
Renovated apartments in a modern community, just off Interstate 70. Fitness center, on-site maintenance, swimming pool, package receiving services and clubhouse. Spacious apartments overlook the grounds. Short-term leases available.
Similar Pages
O'Fallon 1 BedroomsO'Fallon 2 BedroomsO'Fallon 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsO'Fallon 3 BedroomsO'Fallon Apartments with Balcony
O'Fallon Apartments with GarageO'Fallon Apartments with GymO'Fallon Apartments with Hardwood FloorsO'Fallon Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MO
Oakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, IL