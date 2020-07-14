All apartments in O'Fallon
Find more places like Westchester Village.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
O'Fallon, MO
/
Westchester Village
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:51 AM

Westchester Village

941 Clubhouse Ln · (636) 442-0413
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
O'Fallon
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

941 Clubhouse Ln, O'Fallon, MO 50211

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 914-109 · Avail. Sep 7

$795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 525 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 948-009 · Avail. Sep 15

$965

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 892 sqft

Unit 910-205 · Avail. Sep 23

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 935 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Westchester Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
lobby
online portal
Westchester Village offers a peaceful setting with a sparkling private lake, just off Highway 70 and Bryan Road in O'Fallon, Missouri.

Our convenient location within minutes of Highways 70, 370, and 40/64 means that you are just minutes from great shopping and dining! That includes Hattrick's Irish Sports Pub, two local movie theaters, Mid Rivers Mall, the Meadows at Lake St. Louis, the Premium Outlet Mall in Chesterfield, and the Taubman Prestige Outlets in Chesterfield.

Residents love our welcoming clubhouse that includes a 24-hour professional-level cardio and fitness center, complimentary business center, and resident lounge with fireplace. You will also appreciate the children's playground, the outdoor grilling stations and resident recreation area, sparkling pool with sundeck, and the private lake with walking trail. Our 10 convenient newly remodeled on-site laundry centers are strategically located throughout the community- select homes even offer washer and dryer connections!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60.00 app. fee
Deposit: $400.00 to start
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $30
Dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $300
rent: $30
restrictions: No aggresive breeds
Cats
deposit: $300
fee: $300
rent: $30
Parking Details: Parking Lot. Surface lot.
Storage Details: None

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Westchester Village have any available units?
Westchester Village has 3 units available starting at $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Westchester Village have?
Some of Westchester Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Westchester Village currently offering any rent specials?
Westchester Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Westchester Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Westchester Village is pet friendly.
Does Westchester Village offer parking?
Yes, Westchester Village offers parking.
Does Westchester Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Westchester Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Westchester Village have a pool?
Yes, Westchester Village has a pool.
Does Westchester Village have accessible units?
No, Westchester Village does not have accessible units.
Does Westchester Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Westchester Village has units with dishwashers.
Does Westchester Village have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Westchester Village has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Westchester Village?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Altair At The Preserve
100 Winghaven Pointe Dr
O'Fallon, MO 63368
Madison Prairie Point
1 Prairie Pt
O'Fallon, MO 63368
The Enclave At Winghaven
1000 Applerock Dr
O'Fallon, MO 63368
Bramblett Hills Apartments
1000 Bramblett Crossing
O'Fallon, MO 63366

Similar Pages

O'Fallon 1 BedroomsO'Fallon 2 Bedrooms
O'Fallon Apartments with ParkingO'Fallon Apartments with Washer-Dryer
O'Fallon Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MO
Oakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, IL
St. Ann, MOManchester, MOGranite City, ILLake St. Louis, MOMehlville, MOKirkwood, MOHazelwood, MOEdwardsville, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity