Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated bathtub oven range stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed 24hr maintenance lobby online portal

Westchester Village offers a peaceful setting with a sparkling private lake, just off Highway 70 and Bryan Road in O'Fallon, Missouri.



Our convenient location within minutes of Highways 70, 370, and 40/64 means that you are just minutes from great shopping and dining! That includes Hattrick's Irish Sports Pub, two local movie theaters, Mid Rivers Mall, the Meadows at Lake St. Louis, the Premium Outlet Mall in Chesterfield, and the Taubman Prestige Outlets in Chesterfield.



Residents love our welcoming clubhouse that includes a 24-hour professional-level cardio and fitness center, complimentary business center, and resident lounge with fireplace. You will also appreciate the children's playground, the outdoor grilling stations and resident recreation area, sparkling pool with sundeck, and the private lake with walking trail. Our 10 convenient newly remodeled on-site laundry centers are strategically located throughout the community- select homes even offer washer and dryer connections!