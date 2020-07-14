Amenities
Westchester Village offers a peaceful setting with a sparkling private lake, just off Highway 70 and Bryan Road in O'Fallon, Missouri.
Our convenient location within minutes of Highways 70, 370, and 40/64 means that you are just minutes from great shopping and dining! That includes Hattrick's Irish Sports Pub, two local movie theaters, Mid Rivers Mall, the Meadows at Lake St. Louis, the Premium Outlet Mall in Chesterfield, and the Taubman Prestige Outlets in Chesterfield.
Residents love our welcoming clubhouse that includes a 24-hour professional-level cardio and fitness center, complimentary business center, and resident lounge with fireplace. You will also appreciate the children's playground, the outdoor grilling stations and resident recreation area, sparkling pool with sundeck, and the private lake with walking trail. Our 10 convenient newly remodeled on-site laundry centers are strategically located throughout the community- select homes even offer washer and dryer connections!