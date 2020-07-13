/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:35 AM
44 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in O'Fallon, MO
11 Units Available
Madison Prairie Point
1 Prairie Pt, O'Fallon, MO
1 Bedroom
$972
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,117
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,353
1258 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with over-sized closets, private outdoor spaces and gourmet kitchens. Community features a private pool, fitness center, recreation courts and a dog park.
10 Units Available
Altair At The Preserve
100 Winghaven Pointe Dr, O'Fallon, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,149
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,708
1295 sqft
Luxury apartments in the heart of the city. On-site fitness center, auto-detailing area, mail kiosk, and resort-style pool. Homes feature chef-inspired kitchens, energy efficient appliances, and walk-in closets.
11 Units Available
The Enclave At Winghaven
1000 Applerock Dr, O'Fallon, MO
1 Bedroom
$935
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1487 sqft
One-to-three-bedroom apartments with air-con, patio and fireplace. The community is packed with features such as tennis and volleyball courts, fitness center, pool, media room and more. I-64 connects to St. Louis.
29 Units Available
Bramblett Hills Apartments
1000 Bramblett Crossing, O'Fallon, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,070
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1330 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
3 Units Available
Westchester Village
941 Clubhouse Ln, O'Fallon, MO
1 Bedroom
$795
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
914 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A convenient location makes Westchester Village the place to call home. With on-site staff and amenities including a pool, parking, laundry facilities and recreation center, these lake-side units are modern, recently-renovated and move-in ready!
1 Unit Available
1 Ashford Place Court
1 Ashford Place Court, O'Fallon, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1982 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
212 Allen Drive
212 Allen Drive, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1244 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
Lake Saint Louis
1972 Briarfield Drive
1972 Briarfield Drive, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1322 sqft
Move-in Ready! - Great opportunity to live in a spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch in the desirable Briarchase Subdivision on a cul-de-sac . Over 2300 sq feet of living space. Features a neutral gray paint throughout.
1 Unit Available
18 Jakes Court
18 Jakes Court, O'Fallon, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
920 sqft
O'Fallon Area - 18 Jakes Court O'Fallon, MO 63366. Call for more details at 636 926 2227. Located in Marie Estates Condominiums this is a lovely two bedrooms, one and one-half bath end unit townhouse with an assigned parking space.
1 Unit Available
551 Parkgate Drive
551 Parkgate Drive, O'Fallon, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1192 sqft
Picture perfect 2 Bed/2 Bath renovated ranch home offers a great alternative to condo living. Fresh paint, beautiful flooring and open floor plan is just the beginning.
1 Unit Available
Lake Saint Louis
267 Countryshire
267 Countryshire Drive, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1200 sqft
BEAUTIFUL Townhome in desirable Countryshire Subdivision. Open Floor concept offering stunning hardwood floors with easy access to the private back patio and one car attached garage.
Results within 1 mile of O'Fallon
31 Units Available
The Trace Apartments
1100 Vogt Drive, Weldon Spring, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,150
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Trace Apartments In a world that seems to be constantly on, it’s nice to hit the off switch when you come home at the end of a hectic day.
1 Unit Available
2 Amber Ridge Court
2 Amber Ridge Court, St. Charles County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1396 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
Lake Saint Louis
4121 Welsh Dr
4121 Welsh Drive, Lake St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$950
1130 sqft
WE'LL HELP YOU BUY YOUR OWN CONDO! - Property Id: 311817 THIS IS NOT YOUR TYPICAL RENTAL. When the banks say no, we can say YES. If you are just looking to rent, this home is not for you.
1 Unit Available
307 Stonewall Creek Drive
307 Stonewall Creek Drive, Dardenne Prairie, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1041 sqft
Spacious 2 bed/2 bath second floor Georgetown Park condo with 1 car over-sized garage and large storage space. The open floor plan features living/dining combo and a large kitchen with breakfast bar.
1 Unit Available
207 Stonewall Creek Drive
207 Stonewall Creek Drive, Dardenne Prairie, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1620 sqft
Spacious 1.5 story 3 bed/3 bath condo with garage parking in the beautiful Georgetown Park Subdivision. The open floor plan features living/dining combo and kitchen with all appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, electric range, microwave).
Results within 5 miles of O'Fallon
8 Units Available
Harmony Ridge
1601 Cottleville Pkwy, Cottleville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Harmony Ridge in Cottleville. View photos, descriptions and more!
33 Units Available
Lake Saint Louis
Synergy at Meadows
10 Meadows Circle Dr, Lake St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,095
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1310 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
1 Unit Available
93 Jane Drive
93 Jane Drive, St. Peters, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1508 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications 3 Bedroom 2 Bath ranch, 2 car garage, large deck off of the back of the house with an unfinished basement.
1 Unit Available
1426 Plaza Pl
1426 Plaza Place, Wentzville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
Available 08/01/20 Charming 3BR/1BA house for rent - Property Id: 314885 Cozy ranch style single family house in Wentzville. Updated 3BR/1BA, spacious eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinet spaces.
1 Unit Available
4223 Capri Way
4223 Capri Way, St. Peters, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1136 sqft
Top Floor Condo with One Car Garage - Fantastic location at 94/Page Extension and Mid Rivers! Water, sewer, and trash included - you only pay electric! This top level condo includes a private one car garage! Beautiful open floor plan with vaulted
1 Unit Available
522 White Fence Drive
522 White Fence Drive, Wentzville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1639 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications Newly Renovated Split-Level Home. 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath. Updated kitchen; Large Deck off of the back and new LVT flooring throughout.
1 Unit Available
502 South Linn Ave Unit B
502 South Linn Avenue, Wentzville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
Completely Renovated apartment in a quite neighborhood of Historic Wentzville. Enormous 2 bedroom 1 bath units with brand new, top of the line finishes, including granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.
Results within 10 miles of O'Fallon
154 Units Available
Watermark At Chesterfield Village
16346 Lydia Hill Dr, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,299
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1363 sqft
Watermark at Chesterfield Village pays attention to the details that renters these days need. Our apartment community with one, two and three bedroom apartments is just what you’ve been looking for.
