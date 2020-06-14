Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:38 PM

19 Apartments for rent in O'Fallon, MO with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for O'Fallon renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
1 of 23

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
21 Units Available
Bramblett Hills Apartments
1000 Bramblett Crossing, O'Fallon, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,130
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
7449 Cinnamon Teal
7449 Cinnamon Teal Drive, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1284 sqft
You MUST see this beautiful home today! Conveniently located near Hwy 40 and the Page extension, this home is tucked into a subdivision that backs to a gently rolling common ground with a stocked lake! The inside of this home is perfect for
Results within 1 mile of O'Fallon
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
36 Units Available
The Trace Apartments
1100 Vogt Drive, Weldon Spring, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,150
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1478 sqft
The Trace Apartments In a world that seems to be constantly on, it's nice to hit the off switch when you come home at the end of a hectic day.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Lake Saint Louis
3 Units Available
Creekside Landing
102 Ripple Creek Drive, Lake St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1518 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1667 sqft
All the comforts of home without the long-term commitment! Under construction and coming soon. Creekside Landing is a brand-new luxury townhome community located on Technology Drive just west of South Henke Road in Lake St. Louis, MO.
Results within 5 miles of O'Fallon
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Lake Saint Louis
39 Units Available
Synergy at Meadows
10 Meadows Circle Dr, Lake St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1310 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
93 Jane Drive
93 Jane Drive, St. Peters, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1508 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications 3 Bedroom 2 Bath ranch, 2 car garage, large deck off of the back of the house with an unfinished basement.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
14 Jody Drive
14 Jody Drive, St. Peters, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1248 sqft
Three bedroom/three bath home for lease in Brookmount Estates! Laminate wood flooring throughout the entire main level except the kitchen & baths that have ceramic tile. The family room has skylights & vaulted ceilings.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Hickory Ridge
1 Unit Available
30 Amberly
30 Amberly Drive, St. Peters, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1362 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 2.
Results within 10 miles of O'Fallon
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
155 Units Available
Watermark At Chesterfield Village
16346 Lydia Hill Dr, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,470
1363 sqft
Watermark at Chesterfield Village pays attention to the details that renters these days need. Our apartment community with one, two and three bedroom apartments is just what you've been looking for.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
16 Units Available
Boulders at Katy Trail
100 Katy Trail Ln, St. Charles, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,074
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SPECIAL - $1000 off select lease terms! Located in the heart of St. Charles county, The Boulders at Katy Trail is just a short drive from popular entertainment venues such as the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Ameristar Casino, St.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
20 Units Available
Capital at St. Charles
10 San Miguel Dr, St. Charles, MO
1 Bedroom
$840
2 Bedrooms
$905
Renovated apartments in a modern community, just off Interstate 70. Fitness center, on-site maintenance, swimming pool, package receiving services and clubhouse. Spacious apartments overlook the grounds. Short-term leases available.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
14 Units Available
15Seventy Chesterfield
1570 Westmeade Dr, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$998
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
968 sqft
Westmont at Chesterfield is now 15Seventy Chesterfield! Your new lifestyle offers upgraded one and two bedroom apartment homes with custom finishes that include granite countertops, wood style flooring, stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry,
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 09:43am
12 Units Available
PURE St. Peters Apartments
2100 Pure St, St. Peters, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1080 sqft
PURE St. Peters offers modern 1 and 2 bedroom apartments, with amazing walkability to shops, restaurants and stores.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2905 Essex St
2905 Essex Street, St. Charles County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
864 sqft
St Charles! - Recently updated 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath home. Walk-in to a spacious living room with beautifully refinished hardwood floors which flow through the updated kitchen, hallway and bedrooms.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
67 David
67 David Drive, St. Charles County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
960 sqft
This adorable 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home has a HUGE fenced in yard, 1 car garage, in a well sought out area!!!! 3 Spacious bedrooms with hardwood floors, updated bathroom and new flooring in the kitchen.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
501 Prospector Ridge Drive
501 Prospector Ridge Drive, Wildwood, MO
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
4651 sqft
Executive style home available starting July 15th for 2-3 year lease. 4600 sq ft of living space, 5+ bedrooms, 4 1/2 baths. Gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, gas cook top.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
861 Forest Trace Drive
861 Forest Trace Drive, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
868 sqft
Beautifully updated town home with almost 1400 square feet of living space. Gleaming hardwood floors lead to spacious family room featuring wood burning fire place and walk-out to private deck.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
3331 Eagles Hill
3331 Eagles Hill Ridge, St. Charles County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1510 sqft
Absolutely gorgeous 3 bed 2.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
17601 Vintage Oak Drive
17601 Vintage Oak Drive, Wildwood, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2946 sqft
RARE+EXCELLENT LEASE OPPORTUNITY - BRAND NEW FLOORING - ROCKWOOD SCHOOLS - ALMOST 3,000 sq. ft - END OF CUL-DE-SAC - UPSCALE NEIGHBORHOOD - FENCED - SCENIC VIEW - LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT - WILL NOT LAST LONG Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.
City Guide for O'Fallon, MO

O'Fallon, Missouri, has been rated as one of the "Best 100 Places to Live" not just once, but twice. Money Magazine named it as such in both 2008 and 2010.

Located near I-70 and I-64 in Saint Charles County, the City of O'Fallon is home to about 79,329 people. It's the largest city in this county, though, which makes it a big time important location, at least from commercial and residential aspects. One of the biggest places to work here is the MasterCard Global Technology and Operations Center, which is the place where all MasterCard transactions are settled. This helps generate a huge chunk of tax revenue for the city, which it uses to improve its overall lifestyle. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in O'Fallon, MO

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for O'Fallon renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

