19 Apartments for rent in O'Fallon, MO with hardwood floors
O'Fallon, Missouri, has been rated as one of the "Best 100 Places to Live" not just once, but twice. Money Magazine named it as such in both 2008 and 2010.
Located near I-70 and I-64 in Saint Charles County, the City of O'Fallon is home to about 79,329 people. It's the largest city in this county, though, which makes it a big time important location, at least from commercial and residential aspects. One of the biggest places to work here is the MasterCard Global Technology and Operations Center, which is the place where all MasterCard transactions are settled. This helps generate a huge chunk of tax revenue for the city, which it uses to improve its overall lifestyle. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for O'Fallon renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.