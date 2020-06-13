/
Lake St. Louis
47 Apartments for rent in Lake St. Louis, MO
Lake Saint Louis
41 Units Available
Synergy at Meadows
10 Meadows Circle Dr, Lake St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,095
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1310 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Lake Saint Louis
4 Units Available
Creekside Landing
102 Ripple Creek Drive, Lake St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1518 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1667 sqft
All the comforts of home without the long-term commitment! Under construction and coming soon. Creekside Landing is a brand-new luxury townhome community located on Technology Drive just west of South Henke Road in Lake St. Louis, MO.
Lake Saint Louis
1 Unit Available
4121 Welsh Drive
4121 Welsh Drive, Lake St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1130 sqft
THIS HOME IS NOT YOUR TYPICAL RENTAL. It is being offered as a Lease Purchase/Owner Financing which is perfect for someone that wants to buy a home but can not qualify for a traditional mortgage for whatever reason.
Lake Saint Louis
1 Unit Available
701 Fernwood Terr
701 Fernwood Terrace, Lake St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1426 sqft
COMPLETELY REMODELED INSIDE AND OUT!!! This 3Bed/2Bath Ranch has had a complete makeover! All new siding, windows, fascia, soffit, landscaping outside.
Lake Saint Louis
1 Unit Available
1198 Lake Saint Louis Boulevard
1198 Lake Saint Louis Boulevard, Lake St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,500
1200 sqft
This open space building has a lot of potential! It fronts on Lake Saint Louis Blvd. and would be perfect for a coffee shop, retail store or office space.
9 Units Available
Westchester Village
941 Clubhouse Ln, O'Fallon, MO
1 Bedroom
$795
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
914 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1072 sqft
A convenient location makes Westchester Village the place to call home. With on-site staff and amenities including a pool, parking, laundry facilities and recreation center, these lake-side units are modern, recently-renovated and move-in ready!
1 Unit Available
523 Ironwood Dr.
523 Ironwood Drive, O'Fallon, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2820 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful home with more than enough space!!!!! MUST SEE!!! - This beautiful 2 story home has great curb appeal and so much space! The home has 4 bedrooms and 4.
Lake Saint Louis
1 Unit Available
426 Country Stone Drive
426 Country Stone Drive, O'Fallon, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2718 sqft
Fantastic opportunity to live in spacious 3 Bedroom/3 Bath ranch in desirable Countryshire Subdivision. Subdivision pool and clubhouse and very convenient to highways, shopping and restaurants.
1 Unit Available
191 Stonewall Creek Drive
191 Stonewall Creek Drive, Dardenne Prairie, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1041 sqft
Spacious 2 bed/2 bath second floor Georgetown Park condo with 1 car over-sized garage and large storage space. The open floor plan features living/dining combo and a large kitchen with breakfast bar.
1 Unit Available
307 Stonewall Creek Drive
307 Stonewall Creek Drive, Dardenne Prairie, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1041 sqft
Spacious 2 bed/2 bath second floor Georgetown Park condo with 1 car over-sized garage and large storage space. The open floor plan features living/dining combo and a large kitchen with breakfast bar.
Lake Saint Louis
1 Unit Available
1229 Briarchase Drive
1229 Briarchase Drive, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1328 sqft
One level living at its best is found in this well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch. Easy access to shopping and major highways.
Lake Saint Louis
1 Unit Available
410 Briarcommons Drive
410 Briarcommons Drive, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2282 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome has all the extras you are looking for. The amazing kitchen has 42" cabinets, 9' ceilings and closet pantry. His and her walk in closets in the large master bedroom.
1 Unit Available
1064 Wyndgate Ridge Drive
1064 Wyndgate Ridge Drive, O'Fallon, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2814 sqft
You will love living in this 2814 sq ft, 2-story home. Entry foyer separates the formal living and dining rms. A wood burning fireplace and 5-window bay accent the family rm.
13 Units Available
The Enclave At Winghaven
1000 Applerock Dr, O'Fallon, MO
1 Bedroom
$970
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1487 sqft
One-to-three-bedroom apartments with air-con, patio and fireplace. The community is packed with features such as tennis and volleyball courts, fitness center, pool, media room and more. I-64 connects to St. Louis.
22 Units Available
Bramblett Hills Apartments
1000 Bramblett Crossing, O'Fallon, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,130
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1330 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
12 Units Available
Madison Prairie Point
1 Prairie Pt, O'Fallon, MO
1 Bedroom
$947
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,122
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,433
1258 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with over-sized closets, private outdoor spaces and gourmet kitchens. Community features a private pool, fitness center, recreation courts and a dog park.
6 Units Available
Altair At The Preserve
100 Winghaven Pointe Dr, O'Fallon, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,174
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments in the heart of the city. On-site fitness center, auto-detailing area, mail kiosk, and resort-style pool. Homes feature chef-inspired kitchens, energy efficient appliances, and walk-in closets.
1 Unit Available
2036 Mitchum Drive
2036 Mitchum Drive, Wentzville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1480 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Stone Meadows 63385 - Property Id: 298646 This 3 bedroom, 2.
1 Unit Available
2671 Leenee Ln
2671 Lenee Lane, St. Charles County, MO
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
2356 sqft
5 bed Wentzville Rent to Own - Property Id: 286601 THIS HOME IS NOT YOUR TYPICAL RENTAL.
1 Unit Available
704 Highland Drive
704 Highland Drive, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1075 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
522 White Fence Drive
522 White Fence Drive, Wentzville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1639 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications Newly Renovated Split-Level Home. 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath. Updated kitchen; Large Deck off of the back and new LVT flooring throughout.
1 Unit Available
1105 Saint Paul Ln
1105 Saint Paul Ln, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1262 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
116 Providence Pointe Court
116 Providence Pointe Court, St. Charles County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1188 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
7449 Cinnamon Teal
7449 Cinnamon Teal Drive, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1284 sqft
You MUST see this beautiful home today! Conveniently located near Hwy 40 and the Page extension, this home is tucked into a subdivision that backs to a gently rolling common ground with a stocked lake! The inside of this home is perfect for
