103 Apartments for rent in Wildwood, MO

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2466 Maple Crossing Drive
2466 Maple Crossing Drive, Wildwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1338 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom/2 bath home in Lafayette High School area. MUST SEE! Hardwood floors throughout except lower level which has carpeting and kitchen which has ceramic tile. Granite counter tops. Spacious master suite with separate tub and shower.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
501 Prospector Ridge Drive
501 Prospector Ridge Drive, Wildwood, MO
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
4651 sqft
Executive style home available starting July 15th for 2-3 year lease. 4600 sq ft of living space, 5+ bedrooms, 4 1/2 baths. Gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, gas cook top.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Grover
1 Unit Available
16962 Manchester Road
16962 Manchester Road, Wildwood, MO
Studio
$6,125
7000 sqft
Large meeting areas with separate facilities zoned for professional/retail/entertainment uses. Landmark building. Owner will sub-divide if requested.

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
Grover
1 Unit Available
16622 Willow Glen Drive
16622 Willow Glen Drive, Wildwood, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2254 sqft
2254 sq.ft. 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Brick home in the woods of Rockwoods Reservation and yet still close to shopping, theater, restaurants and so much more that Wildwood has to offer. Spacious traditional 2 story with separate living room. dining room.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
17601 Vintage Oak Drive
17601 Vintage Oak Drive, Wildwood, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2946 sqft
RARE+EXCELLENT LEASE OPPORTUNITY - BRAND NEW FLOORING - ROCKWOOD SCHOOLS - ALMOST 3,000 sq. ft - END OF CUL-DE-SAC - UPSCALE NEIGHBORHOOD - FENCED - SCENIC VIEW - LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT - WILL NOT LAST LONG Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.
Last updated June 13 at 12:58pm
2 Units Available
Aventura at Towne Centre
16318 Truman Road, Ellisville, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,015
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Aventura at Towne Centre, we make the good life attainable. With 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments available, we let you decide how much space you need to put your feet up and settle in comfortably.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
115 West Osage Street - A
115 W Osage St, Pacific, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
All new everything. Includes washer, dryer and refrigerator. All electric. Includes 2 parking spots. Please apply at goodfellow.managebuilding.com 2 Family townhome/condo.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
154 Units Available
Watermark At Chesterfield Village
16346 Lydia Hill Dr, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,470
1363 sqft
Watermark at Chesterfield Village pays attention to the details that renters these days need. Our apartment community with one, two and three bedroom apartments is just what you’ve been looking for.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
36 Units Available
The Trace Apartments
1100 Vogt Drive, Weldon Spring, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,150
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1478 sqft
The Trace Apartments In a world that seems to be constantly on, it’s nice to hit the off switch when you come home at the end of a hectic day.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
14 Units Available
15Seventy Chesterfield
1570 Westmeade Dr, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$964
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
968 sqft
Westmont at Chesterfield is now 15Seventy Chesterfield! Your new lifestyle offers upgraded one and two bedroom apartment homes with custom finishes that include granite countertops, wood style flooring, stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry,
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
14 Units Available
Schoettler Village Apartments
15480 Elk Ridge Ln, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$882
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,222
1646 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors, dishwashers, spacious walk-in closets and lush outdoor space. Tucked away but conveniently located near major highways, shopping and schools. Access to community amenities such as a gym and pool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
12 Units Available
Retreat at Seven Trails
500 Seven Trails Dr, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
$859
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$928
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom units available. Four community swimming pools, basketball court, picnic area and more. Includes on-site maintenance and management. Apartments have extra storage, washer/dryer, dishwasher and refrigerator.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
11 Units Available
Madison Rockwood
170 Steamboat Ln, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
$838
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$906
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1580 sqft
This charming community is five miles from Route 40 and I-64. The community offers tennis courts, racquetball courts, an outdoor pool, spa and a fitness center. Homes offer large floor plans with washers and dryers.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
10 Units Available
Peachtree Apartments
915 Peach Hill Ln, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,001
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,341
1149 sqft
Chesterfield, Mo in West St. Louis County is a peaceful neighborhood with unique shopping areas, scenic parks, two excellent school districts, and more.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
15314 Braefield Drive
15314 Braefield Drive, Chesterfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1524 sqft
Wonderful villa in great location! Must see! Freshly painted, stainless steel appliances, deck recently stained! Open, airy, and bright with neutral decor.

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
141 Carmel Woods Drive
141 Carmel Woods Drive, Ellisville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1176 sqft
2 bedroom 1.5 bath condo for rent. The condo has a wood burning fireplace in the basement for those cold winter nights or step out onto the private back patio for a summer BBQ.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2019 Terrimill Ter
2019 Terrimill Terrace, Chesterfield, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2384 sqft
*MONTHLY RENT INCLUDES Gas, Electrical, Water, Sewer * Location, Location, Location, Take a look at this charming 2 sty 4 bed, 3.5 bath house, Rockwood School Dist.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
700 West Union
700 West Union Street, Pacific, MO
Studio
$565
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonderful 2 bedroom, one bath apartment for rent in Pacific.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2317 Blue Hill Road
2317 Blue Hill Road, Chesterfield, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
1908 sqft
Great opportunity to lease a newly updated home located in Chesterfield on a cul-de-sac. Terrific location offering walking distance to schools and shopping. Curb appeal abounds with beautiful gardens and green space.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2224 Alexandria Court
2224 Alexandria Court, O'Fallon, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1606 sqft
Beautiful 1.5 story home in O'Fallon. Tons of amenities, club pool, tennis and clubhouse.

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
861 Forest Trace Drive
861 Forest Trace Drive, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
868 sqft
Beautifully updated town home with almost 1400 square feet of living space. Gleaming hardwood floors lead to spacious family room featuring wood burning fire place and walk-out to private deck.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
274 Windy Acres Estates Drive
274 Windy Acres Estates Drive, Ballwin, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3136 sqft
THIS 2-STORY, 4 BEDRM AND 3.5 BATH HOME IS CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR SHOPPING, PARKS, AND RECREATION CENTER. THE OPEN ENTRY FOYER LEADS YOU TO THE FORMAL LIVING AND DINING ROOMS. THE SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM IS COMPLETE WITH A FIREPLACE.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
7 Troll Court
7 Troll Court, Manchester, MO
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2492 sqft
This 2 story, 5 bedrooms 4 full bath is nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac. The double door entry has beautiful art glass doors and tile flooring, which open to the formal living & dinning room.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2364 The Courts Drive
2364 The Courts Drive, Chesterfield, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,875
2300 sqft
Former Display home. This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has a brick and stone front with a 3 car garage. The home features a large, open split bedroom floor plan.
City GuideWildwood
"Wildwood Missouri / I'm caught up in missing Missouri / 'Cause I wanna be with my family / Instead of stuck out on this road I'm on / Every time my bus wheels hit the boot heel / There's no limelight and I'm alright / 'Cause I'm almost home / Where they love me, where they know me / Where they show me, back in Missouri" (-- Sara Evans, "Missing Missouri")

When people think of the great wide-open spaces of America, they picture something more than a little like Wildwood, Missouri. A sleepy but picturesque suburb outside of St. Louis, Wildwood is an intriguing combination of rugged and refined. It has its share of fancy folk who can pay top dollar for the better things in life but still prefer the countryside to the rat race and dungarees to three-piece suits. Consequently, the majority of the towns land is pure, unfettered wilderness boasting some of the most entrancing and enjoyable hiking trails, camping locations and wildlife watching in the country. Oh, and if you get tired of the woods, St. Louis is roughly 30 minutes away heading due east.

High Incomes Not High Prices

The most remarkable thing about Wildwood may not be its lush forests, beautiful homes or charming downtown area. The most remarkable thing may just be that the cost of living is on par with the country’s average. Sure, housing prices are elevated over other areas of the state, but that’s partially because they just build em bigger out here. Lots of space plus lots of money means epic real estate ventures. But don’t worry, theres enough land for rentals, apartment buildings and condos. And you'll still have money for groceries, which cost pennies in comparison.

Outdoor Lifestyle

The key to successfully living in Wildwood is appreciating Mother Nature’s epic contribution, most notably in the form of Babler State Park. This enormous natural play zone is filled with hiking trails slinking through the forest, which both humans and horses use. It also features tennis, volleyball and basketball courts, picnic tables, and camping sites. Wildwooders love the outdoors, especially since harsh winters mean lots of time indoors (though skiing is another favorite pastime). So plan on making use of every day that isnt showing a sign of the imminent apocalypse.

It’s not all backcountry shenanigans here; these are hardworking, civilized people, and they like their modern fun too. Closer to town youll find fantastic dining spots, from informal bars to fancy Italian places, as well as theaters, tea rooms and gyms. Farmers markets are enjoying a blossoming popularity. But if you really want to enjoy the city life, you’ll have to escape to St. Louis proper. Fortunately, it’s close enough to enjoy on a nightly basis, let alone on weekends.

Drawbacks

The weather can be a bit surprising for those not familiar with seasons in America. Winters have this thing called snow; it falls from the sky and piles up on driveways, cars, rooftops and, well, everything else. It’s very, very cold. Scraping ice off windshields and sidewalks and shoveling snow off driveways takes time and a robust constitution. Of course, that’s how Hidden Valley Ski Resort gets such great ski conditions, as without snow there’s very little use for lifts. Some high-end homes include heated driveways to help, but you’re going to want a carport or covered parking for any apartment rental or rental home.

Other seasons bring with them their own issues. Summer is particularly humid, which brings both sweat and mosquitoes. Spring and autumn see heavy rainfall and wind. Though the seasons are beautifully displayed, they can prove expensive and difficult in their own right. It’s important to come prepared for every one, or risk having to buy up supplies last minute and no doubt at a greater cost.

Speaking of preparing, moving will be exponentially more difficult in inclement weather. So if you can plan your arrival for not-winter that would probably be best. But make sure you’re securing accommodations in advance, there’s only about a 4 percent vacancy rate, so finding something perfect may take more than a five-minute search.

Where to Settle

There are really only two choices for where to settle, and those are go big or go neighborhood. The big boys play on the fringes, with a cluster of three or four gargantuan mansions relatively near each other and nothing else. Then there are large pockets of happy homes on familiar Anytown, America streets that run the gamut from inexpensive steals to heart-clutching investments. Its a pretty mixed bag, but here are a couple recommendations:

Babler State Park: There aren’t any homes within the state park, obviously, but surrounding it are tremendously beautiful homes in the million-dollar range. They have all the luxurious amenities anyone can shake a stick at, from heated driveways to on-site stables, so rentals are few and far between. Some are vacation homes, though, so dig in.

Near Ellisville: Closer to the edge of town, where Wildwood becomes Ellisville and on to St. Louis, there are many more rental properties and apartments for rent. These are still lovely places, but the rents are inspiring and the amenities equally fine. Look for one-, two-, three and four-bedroom homes for great rates.

The Outback: The reality is that a vast portion of Wildwood is as yet untamed. That means there are loads of areas that have no homes at all. Find all this south of Babler State Park and west of the Glencoe area. You may consider buying land, if available, but otherwise this location is a no-go.

Manchester: Manchester Road sluices through the main portion of livable Wildwood, but the homes range in price wildly, with most in the middle section of course. However, theres something for every budget, including apartment homes, condos and single-family residences.

Wildwood is, like its name, a wild and free area filled with animals, trees and dirt roads. It’s a fantastic place to live, with a welcoming community of successful folks who like their lifestyles a bit more grounded. But it still holds modern conveniences and an unbeatable proximity to St. Louis. The best of all worlds, Wildwood is a great place if you can get it.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Wildwood?
The average rent price for Wildwood rentals listed on Apartment List is $3,200.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Wildwood?
Some of the colleges located in the Wildwood area include Southwestern Illinois College, Fontbonne University, Harris-Stowe State University, Ranken Technical College, and St. Louis College of Pharmacy. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Wildwood?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Wildwood from include St. Louis, St. Charles, O'Fallon, Chesterfield, and Florissant.

