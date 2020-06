103 Apartments for rent in Wildwood, MO

Drawbacks

The weather can be a bit surprising for those not familiar with seasons in America. Winters have this thing called snow; it falls from the sky and piles up on driveways, cars, rooftops and, well, everything else. It’s very, very cold. Scraping ice off windshields and sidewalks and shoveling snow off driveways takes time and a robust constitution. Of course, that’s how Hidden Valley Ski Resort gets such great ski conditions, as without snow there’s very little use for lifts. Some high-end homes include heated driveways to help, but you’re going to want a carport or covered parking for any apartment rental or rental home.

Other seasons bring with them their own issues. Summer is particularly humid, which brings both sweat and mosquitoes. Spring and autumn see heavy rainfall and wind. Though the seasons are beautifully displayed, they can prove expensive and difficult in their own right. It’s important to come prepared for every one, or risk having to buy up supplies last minute and no doubt at a greater cost.

Speaking of preparing, moving will be exponentially more difficult in inclement weather. So if you can plan your arrival for not-winter that would probably be best. But make sure you’re securing accommodations in advance, there’s only about a 4 percent vacancy rate, so finding something perfect may take more than a five-minute search.