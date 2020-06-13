103 Apartments for rent in Wildwood, MO

Outdoor Lifestyle

The key to successfully living in Wildwood is appreciating Mother Nature’s epic contribution, most notably in the form of Babler State Park. This enormous natural play zone is filled with hiking trails slinking through the forest, which both humans and horses use. It also features tennis, volleyball and basketball courts, picnic tables, and camping sites. Wildwooders love the outdoors, especially since harsh winters mean lots of time indoors (though skiing is another favorite pastime). So plan on making use of every day that isnt showing a sign of the imminent apocalypse.

It’s not all backcountry shenanigans here; these are hardworking, civilized people, and they like their modern fun too. Closer to town youll find fantastic dining spots, from informal bars to fancy Italian places, as well as theaters, tea rooms and gyms. Farmers markets are enjoying a blossoming popularity. But if you really want to enjoy the city life, you’ll have to escape to St. Louis proper. Fortunately, it’s close enough to enjoy on a nightly basis, let alone on weekends.