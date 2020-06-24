All apartments in Liberty
1220 North Withers Road
1220 North Withers Road

1220 North Withers Road · No Longer Available
Location

1220 North Withers Road, Liberty, MO 64068

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Well maintained 3 bdrm, 2.5 bath home in a quiet Liberty neighborhood. In addition to the living room and dining room, there is also a family room. Balcony overlooks HUGE backyard. 2 car garage to protect your car from the elements.

Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!

Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1220 North Withers Road have any available units?
1220 North Withers Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Liberty, MO.
Is 1220 North Withers Road currently offering any rent specials?
1220 North Withers Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 North Withers Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1220 North Withers Road is pet friendly.
Does 1220 North Withers Road offer parking?
Yes, 1220 North Withers Road offers parking.
Does 1220 North Withers Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1220 North Withers Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 North Withers Road have a pool?
No, 1220 North Withers Road does not have a pool.
Does 1220 North Withers Road have accessible units?
No, 1220 North Withers Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1220 North Withers Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1220 North Withers Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1220 North Withers Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1220 North Withers Road does not have units with air conditioning.
