1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020
41 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Liberty, MO
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 14
9 Units Available
Jefferson Park Apartments
1220 Missouri Ct, Liberty, MO
1 Bedroom
$734
562 sqft
Colonial-style units with air conditioning, all kitchen appliances, hook-up for washer and dryer and extra storage space. Wheelchair-accessible, clubhouse, BBQ area, pool, courtyard and 24-hour gym. Pet friendly.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
211 N. Water Street Unit A
211 N Water St, Liberty, MO
1 Bedroom
$925
{211 A} Charming & Fully Renovated 1 Bed Unit + Walking District to Historic Downtown Liberty - So much charm in this one-bedroom apartment located in a fully renovated historic 1900 Liberty Home.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
211 N. Water Street Unit C
211 North Water Street, Liberty, MO
1 Bedroom
$875
{211 C} Charming & Fully Renovated 1 Bed Unit + Walking District to Historic Downtown Liberty - So much charm in this one-bedroom apartment located in a fully renovated historic 1900 Liberty Home.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
158 S Leonard - 1
158 S Leonard St, Liberty, MO
1 Bedroom
$815
550 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 158 S Leonard - 1 in Liberty. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
216 S Jewell - 1
216 S Jewell St, Liberty, MO
1 Bedroom
$815
550 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 216 S Jewell - 1 in Liberty. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Liberty
Verified
1 of 76
Last updated June 14
26 Units Available
WildOak Apartment Homes
7987 N Flintlock Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$809
819 sqft
Unique floor plans with carpet and hardwood flooring. All appliances and in-unit laundry facilities with washer/dryer hook-ups. Pool, sauna, 24-hour gym, basketball and volleyball courts, BBQ area and business center.
Results within 5 miles of Liberty
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14
$
Sherwood Estates
4 Units Available
Chouteau Heights
5145 NE Chouteau Trafficway, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$760
750 sqft
Welcome home to Chouteau Heights! We are conveniently located in the Northland, putting you minutes from all Kansas City has to offer.
Verified
1 of 188
Last updated June 14
Hill Haven
16 Units Available
Bennington Ridge
4027 N Bennington Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$740
754 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets and fireplaces. Ample community amenities, like a billiards table, pool and media room. Easy access to I-435 for a smooth commute. Enjoy nature at Big Shoal Greenway.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14
Glenhaven
2 Units Available
Forest Park Apartments
4623 NE Winn Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$660
746 sqft
Units offer residents hardwood floors, walk-in closets and dishwasher. Community includes courtyard, pool, gym and BBQ grill area. Easy access to major highways, including I-35 and I-29.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14
23 Units Available
Brighton Creek Apartments
8111 N Denver Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$922
811 sqft
Convenient to Highway 152 and the Shoppes at Shoal Creek. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with amenities such as patios with storage closets. On-site yoga studio, infrared sauna, gourmet kitchen and zero-entry swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 14
Meadowbrook North
5 Units Available
The Bluffs
7005 N Bales Ave, Gladstone, MO
1 Bedroom
$700
870 sqft
Unit amenities feature garbage disposal, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Community features 24-hour maintenance, bike storage, tennis court and volleyball court. Located in the North Kansas School District, close to Maplewood Community College.
Results within 10 miles of Liberty
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 14
Gashland
3 Units Available
The Woods at Windrose Creek
480 NE Windrose Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$749
730 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Woods at Windrose Creek in Kansas City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14
Walnut
14 Units Available
Crown Heights
450 NE 68th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$830
744 sqft
Flexible lease lengths in a pet-friendly complex with swimming pool and playground. Granite counters and washer/dryer hookups in units. Minutes from Central Park, shopping and dining. Close to the Arrowhead Trafficway.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14
Walnut
8 Units Available
NoRi Apartments
735 NW 60th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$790
738 sqft
Comfort meets style at these homes that boast Google Fiber access in apartments, poolside cabanas, dog park and 24-hour fitness club. Recently renovated interiors include a bathtub and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14
14 Units Available
Carrington Park
8501 N Platte Purchase Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,061
791 sqft
Expect the luxury of your own patio/balcony, carpeted floors and ample storage space at this 24-maintained community complex. Amenities include media room, playground and internet cafe. Close to Route 152 and Barry-Platte Park.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14
East Bottoms
38 Units Available
Union Berkley Riverfront
1000 Berkley Pkwy, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,265
996 sqft
Luxury urban living near both Downtown Kansas City and the exciting Berkley Riverfront.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14
New Mark
30 Units Available
Township Apartments Home
400 NE 103rd St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$755
800 sqft
Just off Highway 152 with access to 169, I-29 and I-435, these units offer large closets, washer/dryer units, fireplace and balconies, as well as covered parking, a fitness center, garage and tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14
Blackburn
8 Units Available
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,086
773 sqft
Come home to exceptional living in Independence, MO at Cornerstone Apartments! Find all the room you need in two spacious floor plan layouts that include all the comforts of home.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 14
$
River Market
258 Units Available
Second and Delaware
122 Delaware Street, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,396
777 sqft
Second and Delaware is a luxury, loft, apartment community that combines sustainability, simple sophistication, and long-lasting construction, bringing a new level of urban living to Kansas City.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14
$
Stormy Acres
4 Units Available
Regency North Apartments
6024 N Jefferson St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$670
834 sqft
Easy commuting, close to downtown, I-29 and KC International Airport. Residents can enjoy in-unit dishwasher, fireplace, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include pool, playground, courtyard and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14
Riss Lake
11 Units Available
Whispering Lake
10415 E 43rd St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$691
660 sqft
A comfortable retreat, these pet-friendly apartments are centrally-located and come in one- and two-bedroom layouts. Amenities include walk-in closets, fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and microwaves in most units.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 14
Columbus Park
6 Units Available
Columbus Park Lofts
550 E 5th St., Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$578
714 sqft
In one of Kansas City’s oldest neighborhoods, we’ve designed a brand new community just for you. CP Lofts combines loft style apartments with creative spaces, free parking, green space, and spectacular city views.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 14
Crestview
14 Units Available
Retreat at Walnut Creek
1300 NE Parvin Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$780
764 sqft
Granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and hook-up for washer and dryer. Patio or balcony, fireplace and walk-in closets. Basketball and volleyball courts, 24-hour gym and swimming pool with large sundeck.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 14
North Kansas City
Contact for Availability
The Backyard Apartments at One North
1770 Diamond Parkway, North Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,195
957 sqft
Community amenities tie into the name, The Backyard, by truly offering a backyard to entertain friends and family.
