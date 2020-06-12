/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:17 PM
51 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Liberty, MO
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
12 Units Available
Jefferson Park Apartments
1220 Missouri Ct, Liberty, MO
2 Bedrooms
$824
847 sqft
Colonial-style units with air conditioning, all kitchen appliances, hook-up for washer and dryer and extra storage space. Wheelchair-accessible, clubhouse, BBQ area, pool, courtyard and 24-hour gym. Pet friendly.
Results within 1 mile of Liberty
Verified
1 of 76
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
27 Units Available
WildOak Apartment Homes
7987 N Flintlock Rd, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$981
1032 sqft
Unique floor plans with carpet and hardwood flooring. All appliances and in-unit laundry facilities with washer/dryer hook-ups. Pool, sauna, 24-hour gym, basketball and volleyball courts, BBQ area and business center.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Pleasant Valley
1 Unit Available
7015 North Chas Drive - D
7015 N Chas Dr, Pleasant Valley, MO
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Freshly updated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment. This unit has tons of storage space. Both bedrooms have large walk-in closets. There is an ensuite bathroom in the master bedroom. Unit has a great balcony for relaxing on.
Results within 5 miles of Liberty
Verified
1 of 188
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Hill Haven
19 Units Available
Bennington Ridge
4027 N Bennington Ave, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$845
944 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets and fireplaces. Ample community amenities, like a billiards table, pool and media room. Easy access to I-435 for a smooth commute. Enjoy nature at Big Shoal Greenway.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
24 Units Available
Brighton Creek Apartments
8111 N Denver Ave, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,103
1167 sqft
Convenient to Highway 152 and the Shoppes at Shoal Creek. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with amenities such as patios with storage closets. On-site yoga studio, infrared sauna, gourmet kitchen and zero-entry swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Hill Haven
9 Units Available
Bennington Park Townhomes
6601 NE 39th St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1183 sqft
Newly updated townhomes with in-unit laundry and custom finishes. Cats and dogs allowed. Enjoy use of the on-site playground. Close to Worlds of Fun, a top-notch amusement park. Minutes from I-35.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Sherwood Estates
2 Units Available
Chouteau Heights
5145 NE Chouteau Trafficway, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$830
850 sqft
Welcome home to Chouteau Heights! We are conveniently located in the Northland, putting you minutes from all Kansas City has to offer.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:01pm
Meadowbrook North
7 Units Available
The Bluffs
7005 N Bales Ave, Gladstone, MO
2 Bedrooms
$795
1040 sqft
Unit amenities feature garbage disposal, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Community features 24-hour maintenance, bike storage, tennis court and volleyball court. Located in the North Kansas School District, close to Maplewood Community College.
1 of 19
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
1601 Concord Court
1601 Concord Court, Jackson County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$995
{1601} Fully Remodeled Duplex + Two Car Garage + Finished Basement + Fort Osage School District - Charming town home available immediately! Spacious living room with tall ceilings and charming fireplace! Eat in Kitchen with tons of cabinet space
Results within 10 miles of Liberty
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
East Bottoms
38 Units Available
Union Berkley Riverfront
1000 Berkley Pkwy, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1510 sqft
Luxury urban living near both Downtown Kansas City and the exciting Berkley Riverfront.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
14 Units Available
Carrington Park
8501 N Platte Purchase Dr, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
1255 sqft
Expect the luxury of your own patio/balcony, carpeted floors and ample storage space at this 24-maintained community complex. Amenities include media room, playground and internet cafe. Close to Route 152 and Barry-Platte Park.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Riss Lake
8 Units Available
Whispering Lake
10415 E 43rd St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$783
883 sqft
A comfortable retreat, these pet-friendly apartments are centrally-located and come in one- and two-bedroom layouts. Amenities include walk-in closets, fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and microwaves in most units.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Williamsburg
5 Units Available
The Hills Apartments
525 NW 55th Ter, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$925
960 sqft
High-end living in these recently renovated luxury apartments means enjoying your own patio and balcony, air conditioning, fully fitted kitchen range and in-unit laundry. Take advantage of internet access, clubhouse and on-site 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Crestview
15 Units Available
Retreat at Walnut Creek
1300 NE Parvin Rd, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$924
1110 sqft
Granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and hook-up for washer and dryer. Patio or balcony, fireplace and walk-in closets. Basketball and volleyball courts, 24-hour gym and swimming pool with large sundeck.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Gashland
3 Units Available
The Woods at Windrose Creek
480 NE Windrose Dr, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$879
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Woods at Windrose Creek in Kansas City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
Blackburn
10 Units Available
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr, Independence, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,096
1000 sqft
Come home to exceptional living in Independence, MO at Cornerstone Apartments! Find all the room you need in two spacious floor plan layouts that include all the comforts of home.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 09:14am
North Kansas City
Contact for Availability
The Backyard Apartments at One North
1770 Diamond Parkway, North Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1180 sqft
Community amenities tie into the name, The Backyard, by truly offering a backyard to entertain friends and family.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Briarcliff West
10 Units Available
Province of Briarcliff
1282 NW Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1055 sqft
Easily accessible from I-29 and I-169. Five miles to downtown. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Numerous on-site amenities include concierge, pool, valet service and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
New Mark
31 Units Available
Township Apartments Home
400 NE 103rd St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$845
1023 sqft
Just off Highway 152 with access to 169, I-29 and I-435, these units offer large closets, washer/dryer units, fireplace and balconies, as well as covered parking, a fitness center, garage and tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 80
Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
$
River Market
1 Unit Available
Cold Storage Lofts
500 E 3rd St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$927
909 sqft
The City Market is moments from this community, and Interstates 35 and 29 provide easy access everywhere else. Residents have access to an on-site gym and garage parking. Efficient kitchens have full range of appliances.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Walnut
12 Units Available
Crown Heights
450 NE 68th St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$755
919 sqft
Flexible lease lengths in a pet-friendly complex with swimming pool and playground. Granite counters and washer/dryer hookups in units. Minutes from Central Park, shopping and dining. Close to the Arrowhead Trafficway.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Stormy Acres
5 Units Available
Pinehurst
500 NW 63rd St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$830
900 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with a washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors and fireplaces. Fully furnished kitchens. 24-hour maintenance available. Access to a volleyball court and gym. Near Hamilton Heights Park, and beside Arrowhead Trafficway (US 169).
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Walnut
8 Units Available
NoRi Apartments
735 NW 60th St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$820
847 sqft
Comfort meets style at these homes that boast Google Fiber access in apartments, poolside cabanas, dog park and 24-hour fitness club. Recently renovated interiors include a bathtub and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
49 Units Available
The Landing at Briarcliff
1601 NW 38th St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
1191 sqft
A stunning community across from the river in the downtown area. Onsite amenities include a game room, coffee lounge, media room, and a gourmet grill area. Controlled access provided. Spacious, modern suites.
Similar Pages
Liberty 1 BedroomsLiberty 2 BedroomsLiberty 3 BedroomsLiberty Accessible ApartmentsLiberty Apartments with Balcony
Liberty Apartments with GarageLiberty Apartments with GymLiberty Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLiberty Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS