Apartment List
/
MO
/
liberty
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:41 AM

50 Apartments for rent in Liberty, MO with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Liberty renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
9 Units Available
Jefferson Park Apartments
1220 Missouri Ct, Liberty, MO
1 Bedroom
$734
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$824
847 sqft
Colonial-style units with air conditioning, all kitchen appliances, hook-up for washer and dryer and extra storage space. Wheelchair-accessible, clubhouse, BBQ area, pool, courtyard and 24-hour gym. Pet friendly.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
1757 Shannon Drive
1757 Shannon Drive, Liberty, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1687 sqft
Another property by Kevin with Renterswarehouse. Available 8/15/20. Liberty 3 Bedroom in White Tail PondThis 3 bedroom, 2.
Results within 1 mile of Liberty
Verified

1 of 76

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
26 Units Available
WildOak Apartment Homes
7987 N Flintlock Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$809
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$981
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unique floor plans with carpet and hardwood flooring. All appliances and in-unit laundry facilities with washer/dryer hook-ups. Pool, sauna, 24-hour gym, basketball and volleyball courts, BBQ area and business center.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
North Brook
1 Unit Available
7436 N Mckinley Avenue
7436 North Mckinley Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1710 sqft
Another Great Listing from Diana Lawson and the Renters Warehouse Leasing Team. This is a beautifully maintained home located in the desirable Northbrook neighborhood.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
North Brook
1 Unit Available
7514 N Lewis Avenue
7514 North Lewis Avenue, Kansas City, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1797 sqft
Cozy, Bright, & Inviting 2 Story nestled on a fenced spacious lot. This home features a gorgeous oversized kitchen with outdoor access to triple sized deck. The newly carpeted stairs leads to an huge master, and 3 larger bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Liberty
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
24 Units Available
Brighton Creek Apartments
8111 N Denver Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$922
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$968
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1411 sqft
Convenient to Highway 152 and the Shoppes at Shoal Creek. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with amenities such as patios with storage closets. On-site yoga studio, infrared sauna, gourmet kitchen and zero-entry swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 188

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Hill Haven
17 Units Available
Bennington Ridge
4027 N Bennington Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$740
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
944 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets and fireplaces. Ample community amenities, like a billiards table, pool and media room. Easy access to I-435 for a smooth commute. Enjoy nature at Big Shoal Greenway.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Hill Haven
11 Units Available
Bennington Park Townhomes
6601 NE 39th St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1337 sqft
Newly updated townhomes with in-unit laundry and custom finishes. Cats and dogs allowed. Enjoy use of the on-site playground. Close to Worlds of Fun, a top-notch amusement park. Minutes from I-35.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Glenhaven
2 Units Available
Forest Park Apartments
4623 NE Winn Rd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$660
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Units offer residents hardwood floors, walk-in closets and dishwasher. Community includes courtyard, pool, gym and BBQ grill area. Easy access to major highways, including I-35 and I-29.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 11:37am
1 Unit Available
9806 North Lewis Avenue
9806 North Lewis Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1607 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 and a half bathroom town home is move in ready! Fresh interior paint. This town home has a nice open floor plan. Kitchen has lots of cabinets, counter space and pantry.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
8419 North East 107th Ter
8419 NE 107th Ter, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1640 sqft
Enjoy this nice galley kitchen w/newer appliances. Kitchen opens to large family room w/ fire place. Outside newer deck and beautiful landscaping.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
8520 North East 109th St
8520 NE 109th St, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1400 sqft
Another property with Kevin at Renters Warehouse. 816-529-9960. Property available July 15. Very quite area in Brooke Ridge sub-division! Directly across the street from the community pool and park! Easy access to I-35 and I-435 interstates.
Results within 10 miles of Liberty
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Blackburn
8 Units Available
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,086
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1000 sqft
Come home to exceptional living in Independence, MO at Cornerstone Apartments! Find all the room you need in two spacious floor plan layouts that include all the comforts of home.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:09am
Sherrydale
9 Units Available
Staley Crossing
9535 N Main St, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,447
1495 sqft
Spacious units with upgraded flooring and cabinetry, fully equipped kitchens with floating islands and stainless appliances, and private patios/balconies. Easy access to the Kansas City International Airport.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
East Bottoms
38 Units Available
Union Berkley Riverfront
1000 Berkley Pkwy, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,040
629 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,265
996 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1510 sqft
Luxury urban living near both Downtown Kansas City and the exciting Berkley Riverfront.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Walnut
8 Units Available
NoRi Apartments
735 NW 60th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$790
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
847 sqft
Comfort meets style at these homes that boast Google Fiber access in apartments, poolside cabanas, dog park and 24-hour fitness club. Recently renovated interiors include a bathtub and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Riss Lake
11 Units Available
Whispering Lake
10415 E 43rd St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$691
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$738
883 sqft
A comfortable retreat, these pet-friendly apartments are centrally-located and come in one- and two-bedroom layouts. Amenities include walk-in closets, fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and microwaves in most units.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Carrington Park
8501 N Platte Purchase Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,061
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1255 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1491 sqft
Expect the luxury of your own patio/balcony, carpeted floors and ample storage space at this 24-maintained community complex. Amenities include media room, playground and internet cafe. Close to Route 152 and Barry-Platte Park.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Williamsburg
5 Units Available
The Hills Apartments
525 NW 55th Ter, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$805
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High-end living in these recently renovated luxury apartments means enjoying your own patio and balcony, air conditioning, fully fitted kitchen range and in-unit laundry. Take advantage of internet access, clubhouse and on-site 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Glendale
4 Units Available
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
876 sqft
Stone Oak Apartments, a quiet retreat nestled in Independence, Missouri. You will love Stone Oak's park-like setting while still being conveniently close to major highways.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Stormy Acres
5 Units Available
Pinehurst
500 NW 63rd St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$760
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
900 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with a washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors and fireplaces. Fully furnished kitchens. 24-hour maintenance available. Access to a volleyball court and gym. Near Hamilton Heights Park, and beside Arrowhead Trafficway (US 169).
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
New Mark
30 Units Available
Township Apartments Home
400 NE 103rd St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$755
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
1023 sqft
Just off Highway 152 with access to 169, I-29 and I-435, these units offer large closets, washer/dryer units, fireplace and balconies, as well as covered parking, a fitness center, garage and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Gashland
3 Units Available
The Woods at Windrose Creek
480 NE Windrose Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$749
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$879
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Woods at Windrose Creek in Kansas City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:30am
$
River Market
259 Units Available
Second and Delaware
122 Delaware Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,240
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,396
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1222 sqft
Second and Delaware is a luxury, loft, apartment community that combines sustainability, simple sophistication, and long-lasting construction, bringing a new level of urban living to Kansas City.
City Guide for Liberty, MO

Whether it's by luck, careful planning, creative ingenuity, or general wisdom, you have decided to look at the rental market in this fine city. A hometown where affordability and fun meet, finding a place like Liberty is like finding the great white buffalo. So read on, my friends, and learn all you need to know about renting and living in this nice suburban city.

Liberty is a popular place to live due to its small-town atmosphere and local culture. Finding a rental where you can walk to a nearby bar (or winery for the more refined taste) is one of the perks to living here. In fact, all of the streets are perfectly walkable, and many neighborhoods have delights worth walking to. There is a great little bakery, a couple bars and a winery, as well as a good amount of shopping and dining. For you history buffs, there is the Jesse James Bank Museum and Ole Bills Museum. For more fun, there are movie theaters, a bowling alley, and a roller skating rink. Or, you can always play a round of golf.

Rental rates range from $450 to over $1,500. Most rental properties are houses and duplexes, with a few apartments for rent in town as well. Rental homes and duplexes can cost anywhere from $600 to $2,600, depending on the size and the shape they are in. These rentals include brand-spankin' new two-story cul-de-sac houses, tiny downtown houses, and mid-century converted mansions. Now if you want a cheap apartment, or just prefer living in a building, then there are a few apartments for rent as well. These types of rentals are typically less than $600 and come with basic amenities, such as a swimming pool, playground, and laundry room.

As you can see, there is little reason not to live right here in Liberty. So come on down and stay a while! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Liberty, MO

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Liberty renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Liberty 1 BedroomsLiberty 2 BedroomsLiberty 3 BedroomsLiberty Accessible ApartmentsLiberty Apartments with Balcony
Liberty Apartments with GarageLiberty Apartments with GymLiberty Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLiberty Apartments with Parking
Liberty Apartments with PoolLiberty Apartments with Washer-DryerLiberty Dog Friendly ApartmentsLiberty Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City