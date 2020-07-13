112 Apartments for rent in Liberty, MO with parking
Whether it's by luck, careful planning, creative ingenuity, or general wisdom, you have decided to look at the rental market in this fine city. A hometown where affordability and fun meet, finding a place like Liberty is like finding the great white buffalo. So read on, my friends, and learn all you need to know about renting and living in this nice suburban city.
Liberty is a popular place to live due to its small-town atmosphere and local culture. Finding a rental where you can walk to a nearby bar (or winery for the more refined taste) is one of the perks to living here. In fact, all of the streets are perfectly walkable, and many neighborhoods have delights worth walking to. There is a great little bakery, a couple bars and a winery, as well as a good amount of shopping and dining. For you history buffs, there is the Jesse James Bank Museum and Ole Bills Museum. For more fun, there are movie theaters, a bowling alley, and a roller skating rink. Or, you can always play a round of golf.
Rental rates range from $450 to over $1,500. Most rental properties are houses and duplexes, with a few apartments for rent in town as well. Rental homes and duplexes can cost anywhere from $600 to $2,600, depending on the size and the shape they are in. These rentals include brand-spankin' new two-story cul-de-sac houses, tiny downtown houses, and mid-century converted mansions. Now if you want a cheap apartment, or just prefer living in a building, then there are a few apartments for rent as well. These types of rentals are typically less than $600 and come with basic amenities, such as a swimming pool, playground, and laundry room.
As you can see, there is little reason not to live right here in Liberty. So come on down and stay a while! See more
