Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:29 AM

112 Apartments for rent in Liberty, MO with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Liberty apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ...
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
17 Units Available
Jefferson Park Apartments
1220 Missouri Ct, Liberty, MO
1 Bedroom
$725
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
847 sqft
Colonial-style units with air conditioning, all kitchen appliances, hook-up for washer and dryer and extra storage space. Wheelchair-accessible, clubhouse, BBQ area, pool, courtyard and 24-hour gym. Pet friendly.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
112 E FRANKLIN ST. - 2
112 East Franklin Street, Liberty, MO
Studio
$680
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Studio Apartment

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
1500 Galway Court
1500 Galway Court, Liberty, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
Enjoy this spacious 3 bedroom Town house with 2 car attached garage. The top leve has an open living room area with vaulted ceilings and 2 bedrooms, the main bedroom has an adjoining bathroom with two closets.
Results within 1 mile of Liberty
Verified

1 of 76

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
23 Units Available
WildOak Apartment Homes
7987 N Flintlock Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$861
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,773
1173 sqft
Unique floor plans with carpet and hardwood flooring. All appliances and in-unit laundry facilities with washer/dryer hook-ups. Pool, sauna, 24-hour gym, basketball and volleyball courts, BBQ area and business center.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Pleasant Valley
7109 Orchard Ct. B
7109 North Orchard Court, Pleasant Valley, MO
2 Bedrooms
$825
900 sqft
Orchard Plexs Unit B - Property Id: 304767 Wonderful Northland Triplex, 2 bed 1 bath with Refrig, Dishwasher, Disposal, Washer and Dryer! extraordinary and quiet location with off-street parking available.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Pleasant Valley
7105 Orchard Ct E
7105 North Orchard Court, Pleasant Valley, MO
2 Bedrooms
$825
900 sqft
Unit E Available 07/31/20 Orchard Plexs Unit E - Property Id: 304774 Wonderful Northland Triplex, 2 bed 1 bath with Refrig, Dishwasher, Disposal, Washer and Dryer! extraordinary and quiet location with off-street parking available.
Results within 5 miles of Liberty
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
18 Units Available
Brighton Creek Apartments
8111 N Denver Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,100
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1411 sqft
Convenient to Highway 152 and the Shoppes at Shoal Creek. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with amenities such as patios with storage closets. On-site yoga studio, infrared sauna, gourmet kitchen and zero-entry swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
5 Units Available
Sherwood Estates
Chouteau Heights
5145 NE Chouteau Trafficway, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$760
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
850 sqft
Our newly renovated one and two bedroom apartment homes come in a variety of layouts to accommodate your personal tastes and lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:11am
14 Units Available
Meadowbrook North
The Bluffs
7005 N Bales Ave, Gladstone, MO
Studio
$710
700 sqft
1 Bedroom
$685
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
1040 sqft
Unit amenities feature garbage disposal, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Community features 24-hour maintenance, bike storage, tennis court and volleyball court. Located in the North Kansas School District, close to Maplewood Community College.
Verified

1 of 188

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
Hill Haven
Bennington Ridge
4027 N Bennington Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$750
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
944 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets and fireplaces. Ample community amenities, like a billiards table, pool and media room. Easy access to I-435 for a smooth commute. Enjoy nature at Big Shoal Greenway.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
8 Units Available
Hill Haven
Bennington Park Townhomes
6601 NE 39th St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1337 sqft
Newly updated townhomes with in-unit laundry and custom finishes. Cats and dogs allowed. Enjoy use of the on-site playground. Close to Worlds of Fun, a top-notch amusement park. Minutes from I-35.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
2 Units Available
Glenhaven
Forest Park Apartments
4623 NE Winn Rd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$710
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Units offer residents hardwood floors, walk-in closets and dishwasher. Community includes courtyard, pool, gym and BBQ grill area. Easy access to major highways, including I-35 and I-29.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:43am
1 Unit Available
1103 South Prospect Street
1103 South Prospect Street, Kearney, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1344 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Chouteau Estates
5106 NE 39th St
5106 Northeast 39th Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Beautiful Home in North KC-Available SOON!! - We DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!! If you see this unit on Craigslist it is a SCAM!! We do not advertise on Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, Letgo, or Social Serve.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8332 N Spruce Ave
8332 North Spruce Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1317 sqft
8332 N Spruce Ave Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous Like-New KCMO Townhome-Showings Begin in LATE JULY! - We DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!! If you see this unit on Craigslist it is a SCAM!! We do not advertise on Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, Letgo,

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Randall
17512 E Susquehanna Dr
17512 Susquehanna Drive, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
950 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Duplex - Property Id: 294225 Wonderfully updated 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom half-duplex. This beautiful property has fresh paint, new flooring, and updated bathrooms.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
18902 Lynchburg Place
18902 East Lynchburg Place, Jackson County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1245 sqft
{18902} New Construction! Open and Bright with Neutral Colors Throughout! Fort Osage School District! - Pristine Foushee Homes Split Entry Available this May! Quality, energy efficient construction by acclaimed builder! Open concept with generously

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:43am
1 Unit Available
8652 Northeast 110th Street
8652 Northeast 110th Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1551 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8908 NE 106th Ter
8908 NE 106th Ter, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$999
1152 sqft
Brand new homes with all major appliances included, secluded master bedroom features a walk in closet, beautiful vinyl floors throughout and open living room space-perfect for entertaining guest! Showings are available through appointment and

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10725 N McKinley Ter
10725 N McKinley Ter, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$999
Brand new homes with all major appliances included, secluded master bedroom features a walk in closet, beautiful vinyl floors throughout and open living room space-perfect for entertaining guest! Showings are available through appointment and

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8810 NE 106th St
8810 NE 106th St, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$999
1152 sqft
Brand new homes with all major appliances included, secluded master bedroom features a walk in closet, beautiful vinyl floors throughout and open living room space-perfect for entertaining guest! Showings are available through appointment and

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Gracemor-randolph Corners
5388 N Palmer Ave
5388 North Palmer Avenue, Kansas City, MO
5 Bedrooms
$1,600
1301 sqft
5388 N Palmer Ave Available 07/20/20 AVAILABLE SOON - 5 Bedroom - Beautiful Gracemor Home for Rent! - GORGEOUS AND OVER-SIZED!!! This spacious 5 bedroom house sits on a large lot, boasts a huge kitchen with LOTS of cabinet and counter space, and

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:43am
1 Unit Available
9010 Northeast 109th Street
9010 Northeast 109th Street, Kansas City, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1781 sqft
Lovely 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home in North Kansas City. Home includes kitchen appliances with a island in the kitchen that provides extra counter space. Large master bathroom and walk in closet.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
Maple Park West
5012 N Topping Ave
5012 North Topping Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
890 sqft
This townhouse rents for $1,100 per month with a $1,100 security deposit. Located in the Northland, it is only a quick 10 minute drive to downtown Kansas City, MO.
City Guide for Liberty, MO

Whether it's by luck, careful planning, creative ingenuity, or general wisdom, you have decided to look at the rental market in this fine city. A hometown where affordability and fun meet, finding a place like Liberty is like finding the great white buffalo. So read on, my friends, and learn all you need to know about renting and living in this nice suburban city.

Liberty is a popular place to live due to its small-town atmosphere and local culture. Finding a rental where you can walk to a nearby bar (or winery for the more refined taste) is one of the perks to living here. In fact, all of the streets are perfectly walkable, and many neighborhoods have delights worth walking to. There is a great little bakery, a couple bars and a winery, as well as a good amount of shopping and dining. For you history buffs, there is the Jesse James Bank Museum and Ole Bills Museum. For more fun, there are movie theaters, a bowling alley, and a roller skating rink. Or, you can always play a round of golf.

Rental rates range from $450 to over $1,500. Most rental properties are houses and duplexes, with a few apartments for rent in town as well. Rental homes and duplexes can cost anywhere from $600 to $2,600, depending on the size and the shape they are in. These rentals include brand-spankin' new two-story cul-de-sac houses, tiny downtown houses, and mid-century converted mansions. Now if you want a cheap apartment, or just prefer living in a building, then there are a few apartments for rent as well. These types of rentals are typically less than $600 and come with basic amenities, such as a swimming pool, playground, and laundry room.

As you can see, there is little reason not to live right here in Liberty. So come on down and stay a while! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Liberty, MO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Liberty apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

