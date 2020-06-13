Apartment List
/
MO
/
liberty
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:11 AM

76 Apartments for rent in Liberty, MO with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
10 Units Available
Jefferson Park Apartments
1220 Missouri Ct, Liberty, MO
1 Bedroom
$734
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$824
847 sqft
Colonial-style units with air conditioning, all kitchen appliances, hook-up for washer and dryer and extra storage space. Wheelchair-accessible, clubhouse, BBQ area, pool, courtyard and 24-hour gym. Pet friendly.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
1 Unit Available
1288 Blackberry Drive
1288 Blackberry Drive, Liberty, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2400 sqft
must see! Newer Reverse story home has 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and 2 car garage. Located in Liberty schools and next to the community center. Gorgeous Hardwoods on main level. Very open floor plan! Master and 2nd bedroom on main level.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
158 S Leonard - 1
158 S Leonard St, Liberty, MO
1 Bedroom
$815
550 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 158 S Leonard - 1 in Liberty. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Liberty
Verified

1 of 76

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
26 Units Available
WildOak Apartment Homes
7987 N Flintlock Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$809
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$981
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unique floor plans with carpet and hardwood flooring. All appliances and in-unit laundry facilities with washer/dryer hook-ups. Pool, sauna, 24-hour gym, basketball and volleyball courts, BBQ area and business center.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
Pleasant Valley
1 Unit Available
7015 North Chas Drive - D
7015 N Chas Dr, Pleasant Valley, MO
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Freshly updated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment. This unit has tons of storage space. Both bedrooms have large walk-in closets. There is an ensuite bathroom in the master bedroom. Unit has a great balcony for relaxing on.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
North Brook
1 Unit Available
7514 N Lewis Avenue
7514 North Lewis Avenue, Kansas City, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1797 sqft
Cozy, Bright, & Inviting 2 Story nestled on a fenced spacious lot. This home features a gorgeous oversized kitchen with outdoor access to triple sized deck. The newly carpeted stairs leads to an huge master, and 3 larger bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Liberty
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
24 Units Available
Brighton Creek Apartments
8111 N Denver Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$922
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$968
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1411 sqft
Convenient to Highway 152 and the Shoppes at Shoal Creek. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with amenities such as patios with storage closets. On-site yoga studio, infrared sauna, gourmet kitchen and zero-entry swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 188

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Hill Haven
17 Units Available
Bennington Ridge
4027 N Bennington Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$740
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
944 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets and fireplaces. Ample community amenities, like a billiards table, pool and media room. Easy access to I-435 for a smooth commute. Enjoy nature at Big Shoal Greenway.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Glenhaven
2 Units Available
Forest Park Apartments
4623 NE Winn Rd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$660
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Units offer residents hardwood floors, walk-in closets and dishwasher. Community includes courtyard, pool, gym and BBQ grill area. Easy access to major highways, including I-35 and I-29.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Sherwood Estates
2 Units Available
Chouteau Heights
5145 NE Chouteau Trafficway, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$760
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
850 sqft
Welcome home to Chouteau Heights! We are conveniently located in the Northland, putting you minutes from all Kansas City has to offer.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:13am
Meadowbrook North
5 Units Available
The Bluffs
7005 N Bales Ave, Gladstone, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$700
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
1040 sqft
Unit amenities feature garbage disposal, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Community features 24-hour maintenance, bike storage, tennis court and volleyball court. Located in the North Kansas School District, close to Maplewood Community College.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Hill Haven
8 Units Available
Bennington Park Townhomes
6601 NE 39th St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1337 sqft
Newly updated townhomes with in-unit laundry and custom finishes. Cats and dogs allowed. Enjoy use of the on-site playground. Close to Worlds of Fun, a top-notch amusement park. Minutes from I-35.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
1 Unit Available
9304 Northeast 116th Terrace
9304 Northeast 116th Terrace, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1159 sqft
This gorgeous split entry home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and is located in the Liberty School District. The kitchen features lots of cabinets with a refrigerator (as is), dishwasher, built-in microwave, range as well as a garbage disposal.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
Gracemor-randolph Corners
1 Unit Available
5205 North Richmond Avenue
5205 North Richmond Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1810 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29 WOW factor in this one! Hardwoods throughout this spacious floor plan. Enjoy the open concept kitchen complete with appliances.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
1 Unit Available
9806 North Lewis Avenue
9806 North Lewis Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1607 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 and a half bathroom town home is move in ready! Fresh interior paint. This town home has a nice open floor plan. Kitchen has lots of cabinets, counter space and pantry.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Randall
1 Unit Available
17512 E Susquehanna Dr
17512 Susquehanna Drive, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
950 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Duplex - Property Id: 294225 Wonderfully updated 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom half-duplex. This beautiful property has fresh paint, new flooring, and updated bathrooms.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
814 E. 14th St.
814 East 14th Street, Kearney, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2304 sqft
The farmhouse style UPDATED TRUE RANCH - Updated kitchen, baths, finished the walk-out basement, added 3rd full bath & much more. Laundry room in basement.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8334 N Spruce Avenue
8334 N Spruce Ave, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1250 sqft
Beautiful Northland Townhome-Available NOW! - Schedule a self guided tour here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1491178?source=marketing Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
8419 North East 107th Ter
8419 NE 107th Ter, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1640 sqft
Enjoy this nice galley kitchen w/newer appliances. Kitchen opens to large family room w/ fire place. Outside newer deck and beautiful landscaping.

1 of 14

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Mill Creek
1 Unit Available
15304 E Swearingen Road
15304 Swearingen Road, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1363 sqft
3 bedroom / 1 bath house for rent - Secluded road in Independence $1050 - 15304 E Swearingen Rd, Independence, MO Secluded 3 bd / 1 ba with an attached 1-car garage. House is all on one level.

1 of 20

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
8620 Northeast 111th Street
8620 NE 111th St, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1122 sqft
Half off 2nd Full Month Rent with 12 month lease! Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! This home has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 9

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
Gracemor-randolph Corners
1 Unit Available
8200 Northeast 51st Street
8200 Northeast 51st Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1446 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! This home is perfect for you! You'll have to see the the improvements such as refinished wood floors, interior paint, 6 panel doors, updated

1 of 19

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
1601 Concord Court
1601 Concord Court, Jackson County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$995
{1601} Fully Remodeled Duplex + Two Car Garage + Finished Basement + Fort Osage School District - Charming town home available immediately! Spacious living room with tall ceilings and charming fireplace! Eat in Kitchen with tons of cabinet space

1 of 15

Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
Ravenwood-Somerset
1 Unit Available
5221 Northeast 59th Terrace
5221 Northeast 59th Terrace, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1250 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
City Guide for Liberty, MO

Whether it's by luck, careful planning, creative ingenuity, or general wisdom, you have decided to look at the rental market in this fine city. A hometown where affordability and fun meet, finding a place like Liberty is like finding the great white buffalo. So read on, my friends, and learn all you need to know about renting and living in this nice suburban city.

Liberty is a popular place to live due to its small-town atmosphere and local culture. Finding a rental where you can walk to a nearby bar (or winery for the more refined taste) is one of the perks to living here. In fact, all of the streets are perfectly walkable, and many neighborhoods have delights worth walking to. There is a great little bakery, a couple bars and a winery, as well as a good amount of shopping and dining. For you history buffs, there is the Jesse James Bank Museum and Ole Bills Museum. For more fun, there are movie theaters, a bowling alley, and a roller skating rink. Or, you can always play a round of golf.

Rental rates range from $450 to over $1,500. Most rental properties are houses and duplexes, with a few apartments for rent in town as well. Rental homes and duplexes can cost anywhere from $600 to $2,600, depending on the size and the shape they are in. These rentals include brand-spankin' new two-story cul-de-sac houses, tiny downtown houses, and mid-century converted mansions. Now if you want a cheap apartment, or just prefer living in a building, then there are a few apartments for rent as well. These types of rentals are typically less than $600 and come with basic amenities, such as a swimming pool, playground, and laundry room.

As you can see, there is little reason not to live right here in Liberty. So come on down and stay a while! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Liberty, MO

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Liberty renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Liberty 1 BedroomsLiberty 2 BedroomsLiberty 3 BedroomsLiberty Accessible ApartmentsLiberty Apartments with Balcony
Liberty Apartments with GarageLiberty Apartments with GymLiberty Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLiberty Apartments with Parking
Liberty Apartments with PoolLiberty Apartments with Washer-DryerLiberty Dog Friendly ApartmentsLiberty Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City