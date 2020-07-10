/
apartments with washer dryer
40 Apartments for rent in Liberty, MO with washer-dryer
1 Unit Available
211 N. Water Street Unit C
211 North Water Street, Liberty, MO
1 Bedroom
$875
{211 C} Charming & Fully Renovated 1 Bed Unit + Walking District to Historic Downtown Liberty - So much charm in this one-bedroom apartment located in a fully renovated historic 1900 Liberty Home.
1 Unit Available
211 N. Water Street Unit A
211 N Water St, Liberty, MO
1 Bedroom
$925
{211 A} Charming & Fully Renovated 1 Bed Unit + Walking District to Historic Downtown Liberty - So much charm in this one-bedroom apartment located in a fully renovated historic 1900 Liberty Home.
24 Units Available
WildOak Apartment Homes
7987 N Flintlock Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$861
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,773
1173 sqft
Unique floor plans with carpet and hardwood flooring. All appliances and in-unit laundry facilities with washer/dryer hook-ups. Pool, sauna, 24-hour gym, basketball and volleyball courts, BBQ area and business center.
1 Unit Available
Pleasant Valley
7109 Orchard Ct. B
7109 North Orchard Court, Pleasant Valley, MO
2 Bedrooms
$825
900 sqft
Orchard Plexs Unit B - Property Id: 304767 Wonderful Northland Triplex, 2 bed 1 bath with Refrig, Dishwasher, Disposal, Washer and Dryer! extraordinary and quiet location with off-street parking available.
1 Unit Available
Pleasant Valley
7105 Orchard Ct E
7105 North Orchard Court, Pleasant Valley, MO
2 Bedrooms
$825
900 sqft
Unit E Available 07/31/20 Orchard Plexs Unit E - Property Id: 304774 Wonderful Northland Triplex, 2 bed 1 bath with Refrig, Dishwasher, Disposal, Washer and Dryer! extraordinary and quiet location with off-street parking available.
18 Units Available
Brighton Creek Apartments
8111 N Denver Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,100
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1411 sqft
Convenient to Highway 152 and the Shoppes at Shoal Creek. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with amenities such as patios with storage closets. On-site yoga studio, infrared sauna, gourmet kitchen and zero-entry swimming pool.
10 Units Available
Hill Haven
Bennington Ridge
4027 N Bennington Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$750
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
944 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets and fireplaces. Ample community amenities, like a billiards table, pool and media room. Easy access to I-435 for a smooth commute. Enjoy nature at Big Shoal Greenway.
8 Units Available
Hill Haven
Bennington Park Townhomes
6601 NE 39th St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1337 sqft
Newly updated townhomes with in-unit laundry and custom finishes. Cats and dogs allowed. Enjoy use of the on-site playground. Close to Worlds of Fun, a top-notch amusement park. Minutes from I-35.
1 Unit Available
8332 N Spruce Ave
8332 North Spruce Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1317 sqft
8332 N Spruce Ave Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous Like-New KCMO Townhome-Showings Begin in LATE JULY! - We DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!! If you see this unit on Craigslist it is a SCAM!! We do not advertise on Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, Letgo,
1 Unit Available
8908 NE 106th Ter
8908 NE 106th Ter, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$999
1152 sqft
Brand new homes with all major appliances included, secluded master bedroom features a walk in closet, beautiful vinyl floors throughout and open living room space-perfect for entertaining guest! Showings are available through appointment and
1 Unit Available
10725 N McKinley Ter
10725 N McKinley Ter, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$999
Brand new homes with all major appliances included, secluded master bedroom features a walk in closet, beautiful vinyl floors throughout and open living room space-perfect for entertaining guest! Showings are available through appointment and
1 Unit Available
8810 NE 106th St
8810 NE 106th St, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$999
1152 sqft
Brand new homes with all major appliances included, secluded master bedroom features a walk in closet, beautiful vinyl floors throughout and open living room space-perfect for entertaining guest! Showings are available through appointment and
1 Unit Available
8817 NE 107th St
8817 NE 107th St, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$999
1152 sqft
At Liberty Acres we have some amazing homes available for rent! Our brand new modern homes have beautifully finished interiors and are being delivered now! We are located in Liberty school district and our community offers many great amenities
1 Unit Available
8813 NE 106th Ter
8813 NE 106th Ter, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$999
1152 sqft
Brand new homes with all major appliances included, secluded master bedroom features a walk in closet, beautiful vinyl floors throughout and open living room space-perfect for entertaining guest! Showings are available through appointment and
1 Unit Available
Big Shoal
5238 N Agnes Avenue
5238 North Agnes Avenue, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
902 sqft
Another great listing from Trevor from Renter Warehouse! Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath home in Kansas City, MO. A video walk through can be seen here: https://youtu.be/v4LbotJZDx8 NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE.
31 Units Available
New Mark
Township Apartments Home
400 NE 103rd St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$685
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$755
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1023 sqft
Just off Highway 152 with access to 169, I-29 and I-435, these units offer large closets, washer/dryer units, fireplace and balconies, as well as covered parking, a fitness center, garage and tennis courts.
5 Units Available
Pendleton Heights
Maple Flats
511 Maple Boulevard, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$645
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$725
488 sqft
Maple Flats is ready to welcome you home! These newly renovated apartments feature granite counters, exposed brick, controlled building access and more.
13 Units Available
Carrington Park
8501 N Platte Purchase Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,043
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1255 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,506
1491 sqft
Expect the luxury of your own patio/balcony, carpeted floors and ample storage space at this 24-maintained community complex. Amenities include media room, playground and internet cafe. Close to Route 152 and Barry-Platte Park.
12 Units Available
Riss Lake
Whispering Lake
10415 E 43rd St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$816
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$787
883 sqft
A comfortable retreat, these pet-friendly apartments are centrally-located and come in one- and two-bedroom layouts. Amenities include walk-in closets, fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and microwaves in most units.
13 Units Available
Sherrydale
Staley Crossing
9535 N Main St, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,441
1495 sqft
Spacious units with upgraded flooring and cabinetry, fully equipped kitchens with floating islands and stainless appliances, and private patios/balconies. Easy access to the Kansas City International Airport.
12 Units Available
Barry Harbour
Falcon Point
829 Northwest 79 Terrace, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$779
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$807
880 sqft
Located minutes from the area's parks and schools. Spacious interiors with a balcony and fireplace. On-site pool and green space provided. Choose from several floor plans.
4 Units Available
Barry Harbour
Falcon Falls
6943 N Bedford Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1545 sqft
Community has pool, spacious dog park, volleyball court and easy access to 169, I-29 and I-35. Relax on your private patio or balcony and enjoy living in one of the area's best school districts.
10 Units Available
Blackburn
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$983
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,153
1000 sqft
Come home to exceptional living in Independence, MO at Cornerstone Apartments! Find all the room you need in two spacious floor plan layouts that include all the comforts of home.
47 Units Available
The Landing at Briarcliff
1601 NW 38th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,286
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1191 sqft
A stunning community across from the river in the downtown area. Onsite amenities include a game room, coffee lounge, media room, and a gourmet grill area. Controlled access provided. Spacious, modern suites.
