2 bed 2 bath apartments
28 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Liberty, MO
17 Units Available
Jefferson Park Apartments
1220 Missouri Ct, Liberty, MO
2 Bedrooms
$893
847 sqft
Colonial-style units with air conditioning, all kitchen appliances, hook-up for washer and dryer and extra storage space. Wheelchair-accessible, clubhouse, BBQ area, pool, courtyard and 24-hour gym. Pet friendly.
Results within 1 mile of Liberty
21 Units Available
WildOak Apartment Homes
7987 N Flintlock Rd, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,056
1032 sqft
Unique floor plans with carpet and hardwood flooring. All appliances and in-unit laundry facilities with washer/dryer hook-ups. Pool, sauna, 24-hour gym, basketball and volleyball courts, BBQ area and business center.
Results within 5 miles of Liberty
20 Units Available
Brighton Creek Apartments
8111 N Denver Ave, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1167 sqft
Convenient to Highway 152 and the Shoppes at Shoal Creek. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with amenities such as patios with storage closets. On-site yoga studio, infrared sauna, gourmet kitchen and zero-entry swimming pool.
9 Units Available
Hill Haven
Bennington Park Townhomes
6601 NE 39th St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1183 sqft
Newly updated townhomes with in-unit laundry and custom finishes. Cats and dogs allowed. Enjoy use of the on-site playground. Close to Worlds of Fun, a top-notch amusement park. Minutes from I-35.
9 Units Available
Hill Haven
Bennington Ridge
4027 N Bennington Ave, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$855
944 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets and fireplaces. Ample community amenities, like a billiards table, pool and media room. Easy access to I-435 for a smooth commute. Enjoy nature at Big Shoal Greenway.
1 Unit Available
1601 Concord Court
1601 Concord Court, Jackson County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$995
{1601} Fully Remodeled Duplex + Two Car Garage + Finished Basement + Fort Osage School District - Charming town home available immediately! Spacious living room with tall ceilings and charming fireplace! Eat in Kitchen with tons of cabinet space
Results within 10 miles of Liberty
1 Unit Available
Stormy Acres
Pinehurst
500 NW 63rd St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with a washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors and fireplaces. Fully furnished kitchens. 24-hour maintenance available. Access to a volleyball court and gym. Near Hamilton Heights Park, and beside Arrowhead Trafficway (US 169).
14 Units Available
Carrington Park
8501 N Platte Purchase Dr, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1255 sqft
Expect the luxury of your own patio/balcony, carpeted floors and ample storage space at this 24-maintained community complex. Amenities include media room, playground and internet cafe. Close to Route 152 and Barry-Platte Park.
12 Units Available
Blackburn
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr, Independence, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
1000 sqft
Come home to exceptional living in Independence, MO at Cornerstone Apartments! Find all the room you need in two spacious floor plan layouts that include all the comforts of home.
30 Units Available
New Mark
Township Apartments Home
400 NE 103rd St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$900
1023 sqft
Just off Highway 152 with access to 169, I-29 and I-435, these units offer large closets, washer/dryer units, fireplace and balconies, as well as covered parking, a fitness center, garage and tennis courts.
47 Units Available
The Landing at Briarcliff
1601 NW 38th St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1191 sqft
A stunning community across from the river in the downtown area. Onsite amenities include a game room, coffee lounge, media room, and a gourmet grill area. Controlled access provided. Spacious, modern suites.
12 Units Available
Briarcliff West
The Briarcliff City Apartments
3880 N Mulberry Dr, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1136 sqft
Views of the Franklin Mountains and easy access to UTEP, public transportation, and the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema. Air-conditioned units with ceiling fans, fully equipped kitchens, and walk-in closets.
9 Units Available
Linden
The Heights Linden Square
601 NE 70th St, Gladstone, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,182
1194 sqft
Close to Central Park. Pet-friendly community has a dog park and swimming pool. Units are equipped with the latest appliances and have granite countertops, walk-in closets, and washers and dryers.
16 Units Available
Gashland
Barrewoods
2900 NE Barry Rd, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1070 sqft
Comfortable units with wall-to-wall closets, private balconies/patios, and energy-efficient appliances. On-site laundry facilities and a children's playground. Just minutes to Loop 375 and the Patriot Freeway.
2 Units Available
Stormy Acres
Regency North Apartments
6024 N Jefferson St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$805
1066 sqft
Easy commuting, close to downtown, I-29 and KC International Airport. Residents can enjoy in-unit dishwasher, fireplace, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include pool, playground, courtyard and clubhouse.
3 Units Available
Gashland
The Woods at Windrose Creek
480 NE Windrose Dr, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$889
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Woods at Windrose Creek in Kansas City. View photos, descriptions and more!
7 Units Available
North Kansas City
CityView Apartments
2600 CityView Dr, North Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
1044 sqft
Luxury community offers park-like setting, social events, pool and sand volleyball. Minutes from Downtown, City Market and Downtown Airport. Residents live in units with 9- to 13-foot ceilings, washer/dryer sets and ice maker.
14 Units Available
Kinsley Forest Apartments
5400 N Summit St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,367
1028 sqft
Kinsley Forest is a brand-new apartment complex featuring the latest in premium design features and easy access to Highway 169, 129 and the Kansas City airport.
10 Units Available
Briarcliff West
Province of Briarcliff
1282 NW Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1058 sqft
Easily accessible from I-29 and I-169. Five miles to downtown. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Numerous on-site amenities include concierge, pool, valet service and fitness center.
11 Units Available
Meadowbrook Heights
Steeplechase Apartments
311 NW 96th St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1117 sqft
Modern community within a short drive of US-169. Resort-style living with two pools and a splash pad, outdoor and indoor play areas, and a 24-hour spa and fitness center. Spacious interiors with modern features.
240 Units Available
River Market
Second and Delaware
122 Delaware Street, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1222 sqft
Second and Delaware is a luxury, loft, apartment community that combines sustainability, simple sophistication, and long-lasting construction, bringing a new level of urban living to Kansas City.
Contact for Availability
North Kansas City
The Backyard Apartments at One North
1770 Diamond Parkway, North Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1180 sqft
Community amenities tie into the name, The Backyard, by truly offering a backyard to entertain friends and family.
Contact for Availability
Sherrydale
North Oak Crossing Apartments
9400 N Oak Trfy, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$844
993 sqft
North Oak Crossing in a pet-friendly, income-restricted community. To qualify for our program, your total household income must be below the following guidelines, based on the number of people living in the townhome.
Contact for Availability
Bridger
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr, Independence, MO
2 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
Brookstone Village in a pet-friendly, income-restricted community. To qualify for our program, your total household income must be below the following guidelines, based on the number of people living in the townhome.
