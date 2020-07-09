All apartments in Lee's Summit
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1509 Southwest 5th Street

1509 Southwest 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1509 Southwest 5th Street, Lee's Summit, MO 64081

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Need a 4 bedroom in Lees Summit? This is the house for you.

Need a 2 bathroom in Lees Summit? This is the house for you.

Need to be close to all that Lees Summit has to offer? This is the house for you.

This great property will not last long!!

*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*

*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*

*Additional pet deposit required based on size and number of pets*

This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 per applicant. credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. Application fees are Non-Refundable. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it was left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. Application fees are Non-Refundable. We do not accept applicants with evictions or prior criminal charges in the past two years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1509 Southwest 5th Street have any available units?
1509 Southwest 5th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
Is 1509 Southwest 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1509 Southwest 5th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 Southwest 5th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1509 Southwest 5th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1509 Southwest 5th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1509 Southwest 5th Street offers parking.
Does 1509 Southwest 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1509 Southwest 5th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 Southwest 5th Street have a pool?
No, 1509 Southwest 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1509 Southwest 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 1509 Southwest 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 Southwest 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1509 Southwest 5th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1509 Southwest 5th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1509 Southwest 5th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

