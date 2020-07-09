All apartments in Kansas City
Wellington Plaza
Last updated April 11 2019 at 1:28 PM

Wellington Plaza

4423 Roanoke Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

4423 Roanoke Parkway, Kansas City, MO 64111
West Plaza

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
google fiber
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/60d134c022 ----
***SPECIAL** Look & Lease - Half Off Security Deposit! Prices and specials subject to change at any time.

***PLEASE NOTE** Pictures are of the model unit at the property, floor plan and finishes may vary.

The Drake is located in one of the city?s most popular areas, the Country Club Plaza. Host to fabulous upscale shopping, gourmet dining, art galleries, live entertainment, and lively parks, you?ll never be bored living there! The Drake is within also walking distance to Westport which is home to some of the finest nightlife Kansas City has to offer. The beautiful features in each apartment home include marble tile in the kitchen and bathroom, original hardwood flooring in the living and dining rooms, in-suite washer and dryer, stainless steel kitchen appliances (dishwasher, range/oven, refrigerator, and microwave), granite countertops, and Google Fiber. Put your mind at ease with the controlled access building entry and 24-Hour maintenance.

Call us today to discover why The Drake is the best place to live and play in Kansas City.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Wellington Plaza have any available units?
Wellington Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does Wellington Plaza have?
Some of Wellington Plaza's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Wellington Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
Wellington Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Wellington Plaza pet-friendly?
No, Wellington Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does Wellington Plaza offer parking?
No, Wellington Plaza does not offer parking.
Does Wellington Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Wellington Plaza offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Wellington Plaza have a pool?
No, Wellington Plaza does not have a pool.
Does Wellington Plaza have accessible units?
No, Wellington Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does Wellington Plaza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Wellington Plaza has units with dishwashers.

