Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber nest technology golf room patio / balcony granite counters

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly bbq/grill car charging cc payments clubhouse coffee bar dog grooming area dog park e-payments fire pit golf room google fiber guest suite hot tub internet access lobby nest technology new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet yoga

Savannah West Apartments is a refined and peaceful apartment community conveniently located in the center of Kansas City's Northland. Our brand new, charming apartment homes feature southern-style design elements, available in two unique finishes. Experience an enhanced way of life, and settle into a living space designed to make your life enjoyable. As a resident you will also enjoy an array of amenities and services designed to simplify your life. Make Savannah West Apartments in Kansas City your new home, where you can always be at ease and experience what it truly means to enhance your lifestyle.