All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like Regent Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
Regent Place
Last updated December 12 2019 at 11:04 PM

Regent Place

3602 Gillham Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Hanover Place
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3602 Gillham Road, Kansas City, MO 64111
Hanover Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
google fiber
internet access
tennis court
Fantastic 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath condo in Central Hyde Park!
This quaint complex features secured entry and a gleaming pool the moment you step in.
Each building is also secure to take you to your condo.
Living space with a fireplace and balcony!
Updated kitchen, SS appliances and dining space to spread out!
Washer/Dryer included inside the unit!
Large bedroom features a private 1/2 bath. Spacious closets!
1 Storage space comes with unit.
All electric and wired for Google Fiber.
One secured, off-street parking spot!
Pet free apartment, limit 2 occupants.
Text Jennifer for private showings!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Regent Place have any available units?
Regent Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does Regent Place have?
Some of Regent Place's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Regent Place currently offering any rent specials?
Regent Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Regent Place pet-friendly?
No, Regent Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does Regent Place offer parking?
Yes, Regent Place offers parking.
Does Regent Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Regent Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Regent Place have a pool?
Yes, Regent Place has a pool.
Does Regent Place have accessible units?
No, Regent Place does not have accessible units.
Does Regent Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Regent Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windemere
601 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
RM West
237 W 4th St
Kansas City, MO 64105
International
301 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Prairie Walk Apartment Homes
11026 College Ln
Kansas City, MO 64137
Pickwick Plaza
933 McGee St
Kansas City, MO 64106
Studios on Broadway - 3201-3207 Broadway
3201-3207 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Carrington Park
8501 N Platte Purchase Dr
Kansas City, MO 64155
Bennington Ridge
4027 N Bennington Ave
Kansas City, MO 64117

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary