Regent Place

Amenities
Fantastic 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath condo in Central Hyde Park!
This quaint complex features secured entry and a gleaming pool the moment you step in.
Each building is also secure to take you to your condo.
Living space with a fireplace and balcony!
Updated kitchen, SS appliances and dining space to spread out!
Washer/Dryer included inside the unit!
Large bedroom features a private 1/2 bath. Spacious closets!
1 Storage space comes with unit.
All electric and wired for Google Fiber.
One secured, off-street parking spot!
Pet free apartment, limit 2 occupants.
Text Jennifer for private showings!