pendleton heights
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:33 PM
215 Apartments for rent in Pendleton Heights, Kansas City, MO
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Maple Flats
511 Maple Boulevard, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$645
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$725
488 sqft
Maple Flats is ready to welcome you home! These newly renovated apartments feature granite counters, exposed brick, controlled building access and more.
Results within 1 mile of Pendleton Heights
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
32 Units Available
Commerce Tower
911 Main St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$995
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,282
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,594
1222 sqft
Near I-29 and I-70. Luxury apartments with lots of onsite amenities, including an indoor dog park, outdoor kitchen, and resort-style amenities. Spacious floor plans with large windows with a city view.
Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
9 Units Available
909 Walnut
909 Walnut St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,195
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1627 sqft
Located in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, 909 Walnut is a historically significant building offering the very best in high-rise living.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
21 Units Available
The Grand
1125 Grand Ave, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,274
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,412
978 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,918
1470 sqft
Twenty-one-story luxury downtown community opening in summer 2018. Just north of the Sprint Center and Power & Light District. One- and two-bedroom floor plans, executive suites and penthouses. High-tech features and extensive amenities.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
85 Units Available
Pickwick Plaza
933 McGee St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$860
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$970
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
870 sqft
East 9 at Pickwick Plaza is downtown Kansas City's newest epic living space with 260 luxe apartment homes. Please Call for an appointment. After hour appointments are available, when scheduled in advanced.
Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
Columbus Park Lofts
550 E 5th St., Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$578
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$641
880 sqft
In one of Kansas City’s oldest neighborhoods, we’ve designed a brand new community just for you. CP Lofts combines loft style apartments with creative spaces, free parking, green space, and spectacular city views.
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
57 Units Available
Union - Berkley Riverfront Park
1000 Berkley Parkway, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,028
643 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,213
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1431 sqft
This downtown Kansas City community is minutes from the riverfront. Resort-style amenities available include a private outdoor space, bike lounge and coffee bar. Full coworking spaces. Energy-efficient appliances. Quartz countertops.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
301 Gladstone Blvd 303
301 Gladstone Boulevard, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
850 sqft
303 Gladstone Bridge - Property Id: 310769 Newly rehabbed unit in Historic North-East directly bordering Concourse park with private large raised deck/patio. One car attached garage large basement/garage area for storage and off-street parking.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
600 E 8th St 9S
600 East 8th Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$900
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished studio, all utilities paid! - Property Id: 166492 Urban living at its best! Furnished studio apartment with washer and dryer in unit, fitness center, pool, secure parking, consigliere Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
103 N Clinton Place
103 North Clinton Place, Kansas City, MO
5 Bedrooms
$1,400
2096 sqft
HUGE - 5 Bd/3 Bth Historic Northeast House! $1200/Month - Tons of character in this spacious historic northeast home! Newly rehabbed with fresh paint, kitchen backsplash, rejuvenated floors, and new carpet! Desirable location in historic northeast
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
3228 Independence Avenue
3228 Independence Avenue, Kansas City, MO
5 Bedrooms
$1,200
2502 sqft
This house will absolutely blow you away! It has so many great features and will NOT be available for long so check it out and get your application in ASAP.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
107 N Clinton Place
107 North Clinton Place, Kansas City, MO
5 Bedrooms
$1,450
2114 sqft
107 N Clinton Place Available 07/15/20 AVAILABLE SOON!! HUGE 5 Bdrm 4 Bth - GORGEOUS AND OVER-SIZED!!! This spacious 5 bedroom house sits on a large lot, boasts large rooms, and has a basement for ample storage! You'll appreciate the yard for summer
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
3232-3234 E 8th St., 2W
3232 E 8th St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
*STILL RENOVATING* -- Spacious 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom unit with off-street parking available in the back! Nice size dining room right off the kitchen and balcony in the front. Still in the process of renovation and should be ready by mid-July.
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
3223-3225 E 8th St., 1E
3223 E 8th St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$750
800 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment, features a balcony, hardwood floors throughout. Tenant responsible for electric. Water is included in rent. City takes care of trash. 1 yr lease Required.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
3206 E 11th St
3206 East 11th Street, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$695
850 sqft
Another Great Listing From Kevin and Renters Warehouse! NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE. Unit available now. Link to video walkthrough coming soon!! Renovations were just completed. Available NOW. 2 bedrooms 1 bath 2nd level unit.
Last updated July 12 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
509 Benton Blvd Apt 1N
509 Benton Boulevard, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$850
3 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath apartment is approximately 825 sqft and conveniently located just 10 minutes from downtown. Recently updated, features include hardwood floors, exposed brick, and decorative fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Pendleton Heights
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
38 Units Available
RM West
237 W 4th St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,014
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,109
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1155 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in River Market neighborhood. Resort style pool and landscaped sundeck, state-of-the-art collaborative workspace, and fitness center. Short walk to galleries, restaurants, library, and museums. Streetcar just steps away.
Last updated July 12 at 05:00pm
$
39 Units Available
City Club Apartments Crossroads Kansas City
1989 Main Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,245
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1018 sqft
Live a life of style and sophistication at Kansas City Crossroads. City Club Apartments brings a brand-new community to Downtown Kansas City, MO for an unbeatable location.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
130 Units Available
44 Washington
551 W 44th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,301
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
New Apartments coming to the North Country Club Plaza / South Westport area in Spring 2020! 44 Washington will offer our residents a top of the line living experience, unparalleled in this area.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
11 Units Available
45 Madison
4445 Madison Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,360
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,271
1294 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceramic tile entryways, ceiling fans and fireplaces. Beat the heat during summer days in the pool. Shop at nearby Country Club Plaza. Near Hospital Hill.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
10 Units Available
Infinity at Plaza West
4440 Roanoke Pkwy, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$814
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
898 sqft
Conveniently located within easy walking distance to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Newly renovated units feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to pool, coffee bar, and clubhouse. Pet friendly. Note to client: Quartz countertops are in comment section, but granite countertops are in Unit features.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
Power & Light
1320 Baltimore Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,415
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,197
1250 sqft
Conveniently located for commuting close to the interchange of I-35 and I-670, these apartments come fully-furnished with air conditioning, bathtub, in-unit laundry, and dishwasher. Community features include sauna, Nest technology, parking, and gym.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
21 Units Available
Apex on Quality Hill
1050 Jefferson St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,431
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1241 sqft
Modern kitchens with granite countertops, USB charging stations, stainless steel appliances and abundant storage. Located in scenic downtown near the River Market and the Kansas City Convention Center.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
38 Units Available
Summit on Quality Hill
1200 Washington St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,246
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,609
1279 sqft
New construction in the historic Quality Hill neighborhood near I-35 and I-670. Panoramic views of downtown Kansas City. Upscale amenities include stainless steel appliances and granite counters.
