9905 Wayne Avenue

Welcome home to this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Kansas City! This home features a formal living room area with large windows and lots of light or relax in the 2nd living room featuring a lovely fireplace and vaulted ceiling. Brand new carpet, tile and paint throughout. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and new cabinets with lots of storage. There is a 1/2 bath and full laundry room off the Kitchen for easy access. Master bedroom includes bathroom with double vanity. Spacious bedrooms. The full bathroom also has a double vanity. Full unfinished basement with tons of space for storage! This home has an awesome 2 level deck that's great for entertaining! So much space in this home. It's a beauty and won't last!



Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval. Small dogs only.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available 11/25/19



