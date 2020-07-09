All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated November 20 2019 at 3:52 AM

9905 Wayne Avenue

9905 Wayne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9905 Wayne Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64131
Linden Hills and Indian Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Kansas City! This home features a formal living room area with large windows and lots of light or relax in the 2nd living room featuring a lovely fireplace and vaulted ceiling. Brand new carpet, tile and paint throughout. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and new cabinets with lots of storage. There is a 1/2 bath and full laundry room off the Kitchen for easy access. Master bedroom includes bathroom with double vanity. Spacious bedrooms. The full bathroom also has a double vanity. Full unfinished basement with tons of space for storage! This home has an awesome 2 level deck that's great for entertaining! So much space in this home. It's a beauty and won't last!

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval. Small dogs only.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available 11/25/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9905 Wayne Avenue have any available units?
9905 Wayne Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9905 Wayne Avenue have?
Some of 9905 Wayne Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9905 Wayne Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9905 Wayne Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9905 Wayne Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9905 Wayne Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9905 Wayne Avenue offer parking?
No, 9905 Wayne Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9905 Wayne Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9905 Wayne Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9905 Wayne Avenue have a pool?
No, 9905 Wayne Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9905 Wayne Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9905 Wayne Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9905 Wayne Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9905 Wayne Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
