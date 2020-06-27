All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated July 19 2019 at 12:11 AM

9830 North Highland Place

9830 North Highland Place · No Longer Available
Location

9830 North Highland Place, Kansas City, MO 64155
New Mark

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool table
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool table
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom 5 bath home located is a quiet subdivision in North Kansas City Mo. The property is also located in the Staley High School district. Home has been newly renovated and the owner has added some nice finishings to the home. This home has a 3 car attached garage, large fenced in back yard with a built in fire pit and a nice deck off the back.
It has a spacious living room with a fireplace, dining room and kitchen. The kitchen has been updated and comes with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. The bedrooms and bathrooms have all been updated and are all very spacious. The home also comes with a finished basement that includes a wet bar and a pool table perfect for entertaining.

Please call Swift RPM at 913-276-4318 for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9830 North Highland Place have any available units?
9830 North Highland Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9830 North Highland Place have?
Some of 9830 North Highland Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9830 North Highland Place currently offering any rent specials?
9830 North Highland Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9830 North Highland Place pet-friendly?
No, 9830 North Highland Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 9830 North Highland Place offer parking?
Yes, 9830 North Highland Place offers parking.
Does 9830 North Highland Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9830 North Highland Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9830 North Highland Place have a pool?
No, 9830 North Highland Place does not have a pool.
Does 9830 North Highland Place have accessible units?
No, 9830 North Highland Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9830 North Highland Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 9830 North Highland Place does not have units with dishwashers.
