9830 North Highland Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking pool table garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom 5 bath home located is a quiet subdivision in North Kansas City Mo. The property is also located in the Staley High School district. Home has been newly renovated and the owner has added some nice finishings to the home. This home has a 3 car attached garage, large fenced in back yard with a built in fire pit and a nice deck off the back.

It has a spacious living room with a fireplace, dining room and kitchen. The kitchen has been updated and comes with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. The bedrooms and bathrooms have all been updated and are all very spacious. The home also comes with a finished basement that includes a wet bar and a pool table perfect for entertaining.



Please call Swift RPM at 913-276-4318 for more details.