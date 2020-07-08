9625 North Locust Court

Amenities

This lovely ranch style home has lots to offer! Kitchen includes refrigerator in 'as is' condition, garbage disposal, dishwasher all newer stainless steal appliances and lots of cabinets. Laundry room is off kitchen area. Large living room with gas fireplace leads to master bedroom with bathroom. Down the hall you will find another bathroom as well as another large bedroom. Downstairs there is a large family room with walk out to the patio, The family room includes wet bar with wine refrigerator. Finished basement also features a 3/4 bathroom and another large bedroom. HOA includes lawn, snow removal, club house and pool.

