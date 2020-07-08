All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9625 North Locust Court

9625 North Locust Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9625 North Locust Drive, Kansas City, MO 64155
New Mark

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
This lovely ranch style home has lots to offer! Kitchen includes refrigerator in 'as is' condition, garbage disposal, dishwasher all newer stainless steal appliances and lots of cabinets. Laundry room is off kitchen area. Large living room with gas fireplace leads to master bedroom with bathroom. Down the hall you will find another bathroom as well as another large bedroom. Downstairs there is a large family room with walk out to the patio, The family room includes wet bar with wine refrigerator. Finished basement also features a 3/4 bathroom and another large bedroom. HOA includes lawn, snow removal, club house and pool.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9625 North Locust Court have any available units?
9625 North Locust Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9625 North Locust Court have?
Some of 9625 North Locust Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9625 North Locust Court currently offering any rent specials?
9625 North Locust Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9625 North Locust Court pet-friendly?
No, 9625 North Locust Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 9625 North Locust Court offer parking?
No, 9625 North Locust Court does not offer parking.
Does 9625 North Locust Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9625 North Locust Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9625 North Locust Court have a pool?
Yes, 9625 North Locust Court has a pool.
Does 9625 North Locust Court have accessible units?
No, 9625 North Locust Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9625 North Locust Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9625 North Locust Court has units with dishwashers.

