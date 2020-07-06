9570 North Baltimore Avenue

Amenities
**THIS UNIT IS NOT AVAILABLE JUST FOR SHOWING PURPOSES ONLY..CONTACT STALEY CROSSING AT 816-410-1115 FOR APPLICATION AND AVAILABILITY***ALL KEYS ARE TO GO BACK INTO THE DROP BOX WHEN TOUR IS COMPLETE.**
TH1-3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom with a one-car garage. Includes all major stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, stack-able full-size front loading washer and dryer. Ceiling fans in each room. We are pet friendly and a non-smoking community.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.