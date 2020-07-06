9570 North Baltimore Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

**THIS UNIT IS NOT AVAILABLE JUST FOR SHOWING PURPOSES ONLY..CONTACT STALEY CROSSING AT 816-410-1115 FOR APPLICATION AND AVAILABILITY***ALL KEYS ARE TO GO BACK INTO THE DROP BOX WHEN TOUR IS COMPLETE.**

TH1-3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom with a one-car garage. Includes all major stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, stack-able full-size front loading washer and dryer. Ceiling fans in each room. We are pet friendly and a non-smoking community.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.