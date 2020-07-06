All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated April 29 2020 at 10:28 PM

9570 North Baltimore Avenue

9570 N Baltimore Ave · No Longer Available
Location

9570 N Baltimore Ave, Kansas City, MO 64155
Meadowbrook Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
**THIS UNIT IS NOT AVAILABLE JUST FOR SHOWING PURPOSES ONLY..CONTACT STALEY CROSSING AT 816-410-1115 FOR APPLICATION AND AVAILABILITY***ALL KEYS ARE TO GO BACK INTO THE DROP BOX WHEN TOUR IS COMPLETE.**
TH1-3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom with a one-car garage. Includes all major stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, stack-able full-size front loading washer and dryer. Ceiling fans in each room. We are pet friendly and a non-smoking community.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9570 North Baltimore Avenue have any available units?
9570 North Baltimore Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9570 North Baltimore Avenue have?
Some of 9570 North Baltimore Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9570 North Baltimore Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9570 North Baltimore Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9570 North Baltimore Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9570 North Baltimore Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9570 North Baltimore Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9570 North Baltimore Avenue offers parking.
Does 9570 North Baltimore Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9570 North Baltimore Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9570 North Baltimore Avenue have a pool?
No, 9570 North Baltimore Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9570 North Baltimore Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9570 North Baltimore Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9570 North Baltimore Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9570 North Baltimore Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

