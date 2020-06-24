9532 Charlotte Street

Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning carpet range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

Don't miss out on a renovated duplex in South KC!

2 yr old carpet throughout and professionally cleaned before your move-in!

Fresh paint and doors

Spacious kitchen, Range and Fridge provided!

Laundry hookups with kitchen nook on main floor and bonus storage/pantry space

Bedroom and bath upstairs!

1 Off-street parking space

Central heat.

Water paid, tenants cover gas and electric. Owner covers lawn care and snow removal!

No pets, please

$500 deposit

$25/applicant, no evictions/rental judgements or felonies. Serious inquiries only!