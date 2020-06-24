All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
9532 Charlotte Street
Last updated March 30 2019 at 3:54 AM

9532 Charlotte Street

9532 Charlotte Street · No Longer Available
Kansas City
Location

9532 Charlotte Street, Kansas City, MO 64131
Linden Hills and Indian Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
range
oven
Don't miss out on a renovated duplex in South KC!
2 yr old carpet throughout and professionally cleaned before your move-in!
Fresh paint and doors
Spacious kitchen, Range and Fridge provided!
Laundry hookups with kitchen nook on main floor and bonus storage/pantry space
Bedroom and bath upstairs!
1 Off-street parking space
Central heat.
Water paid, tenants cover gas and electric. Owner covers lawn care and snow removal!
No pets, please
$500 deposit
$25/applicant, no evictions/rental judgements or felonies. Serious inquiries only!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9532 Charlotte Street have any available units?
9532 Charlotte Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9532 Charlotte Street have?
Some of 9532 Charlotte Street's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9532 Charlotte Street currently offering any rent specials?
9532 Charlotte Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9532 Charlotte Street pet-friendly?
No, 9532 Charlotte Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 9532 Charlotte Street offer parking?
No, 9532 Charlotte Street does not offer parking.
Does 9532 Charlotte Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9532 Charlotte Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9532 Charlotte Street have a pool?
No, 9532 Charlotte Street does not have a pool.
Does 9532 Charlotte Street have accessible units?
No, 9532 Charlotte Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9532 Charlotte Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9532 Charlotte Street does not have units with dishwashers.
