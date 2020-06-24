9532 Charlotte Street

Amenities
Don't miss out on a renovated duplex in South KC!
2 yr old carpet throughout and professionally cleaned before your move-in!
Fresh paint and doors
Spacious kitchen, Range and Fridge provided!
Laundry hookups with kitchen nook on main floor and bonus storage/pantry space
Bedroom and bath upstairs!
1 Off-street parking space
Central heat.
Water paid, tenants cover gas and electric. Owner covers lawn care and snow removal!
No pets, please
$500 deposit
$25/applicant, no evictions/rental judgements or felonies. Serious inquiries only!