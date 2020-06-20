All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 9526 Charlotte Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
9526 Charlotte Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:50 PM

9526 Charlotte Street

9526 Charlotte Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9526 Charlotte Street, Kansas City, MO 64131
Linden Hills and Indian Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom 1 full bath 1/2 duplex. Located in the accredited Center school district. Property features recently updated flooring, paint, fixtures, and stove. This unit does not allow pets of any kind or smoking. Tenant pays for water, gas and electric. Owner pays trash and lawn maintenance. Housing assistance accepted (HAKC/Section) We require that applicants monthly income equal at least three times the monthly rent.

https://stalwartmgmt.com/leasing-policy/

https://stalwartmgmt.com/application-process/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9526 Charlotte Street have any available units?
9526 Charlotte Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 9526 Charlotte Street currently offering any rent specials?
9526 Charlotte Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9526 Charlotte Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9526 Charlotte Street is pet friendly.
Does 9526 Charlotte Street offer parking?
No, 9526 Charlotte Street does not offer parking.
Does 9526 Charlotte Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9526 Charlotte Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9526 Charlotte Street have a pool?
No, 9526 Charlotte Street does not have a pool.
Does 9526 Charlotte Street have accessible units?
No, 9526 Charlotte Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9526 Charlotte Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9526 Charlotte Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9526 Charlotte Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 9526 Charlotte Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Briarcliff City Apartments
3880 N Mulberry Dr
Kansas City, MO 64116
The Denton
5951 NW 63rd Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64151
Scholars Row
5522 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64110
Union - Berkley Riverfront Park
1000 Berkley Parkway
Kansas City, MO 64120
The Reserve At Barry
8504 N Cosby Ave
Kansas City, MO 64154
Stockyards Place
1515 Genessee St
Kansas City, MO 64102
WildOak Apartment Homes
7987 N Flintlock Rd
Kansas City, MO 64158
The Oaks at Prairie View
8031 NW Milrey Dr
Kansas City, MO 64152

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary