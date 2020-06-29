9516 Charlotte Street

Amenities

w/d hookup parking carpet range oven refrigerator

Don't miss out on this great two story duplex in South KC!

1 month free on 13 month lease!

Nice carpet throughout and will be professionally cleaned!

Spacious kitchen, Range and Fridge provided!

Laundry hookups in the kitchen nook on main floor and bonus storage/pantry space.

2 bedrooms and bathroom upstairs!

Central heat.

One off street parking spot.

Tenants pay gas, electric and $50 water fee.

Owner covers lawn care!

No pets, please.

$30 per adult application fee.

Please no rental judgments, evictions or felonies.

Serious Inquiries only.