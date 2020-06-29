All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:36 AM

9516 Charlotte Street

9516 Charlotte Street · No Longer Available
Location

9516 Charlotte Street, Kansas City, MO 64131
Linden Hills and Indian Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Don't miss out on this great two story duplex in South KC!
1 month free on 13 month lease!
Nice carpet throughout and will be professionally cleaned!
Spacious kitchen, Range and Fridge provided!
Laundry hookups in the kitchen nook on main floor and bonus storage/pantry space.
2 bedrooms and bathroom upstairs!
Central heat.
One off street parking spot.
Tenants pay gas, electric and $50 water fee.
Owner covers lawn care!
No pets, please.
$30 per adult application fee.
Please no rental judgments, evictions or felonies.
Serious Inquiries only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9516 Charlotte Street have any available units?
9516 Charlotte Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9516 Charlotte Street have?
Some of 9516 Charlotte Street's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9516 Charlotte Street currently offering any rent specials?
9516 Charlotte Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9516 Charlotte Street pet-friendly?
No, 9516 Charlotte Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 9516 Charlotte Street offer parking?
Yes, 9516 Charlotte Street offers parking.
Does 9516 Charlotte Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9516 Charlotte Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9516 Charlotte Street have a pool?
No, 9516 Charlotte Street does not have a pool.
Does 9516 Charlotte Street have accessible units?
No, 9516 Charlotte Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9516 Charlotte Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9516 Charlotte Street does not have units with dishwashers.

