Last updated May 8 2019 at 7:43 AM

9515 Overhill Rd

9515 Overhill Road · No Longer Available
Location

9515 Overhill Road, Kansas City, MO 64134
Bannister Acres

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
9515 Overhill Rd in Kansas City, MO is newly updated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath duplex for rent $895.00 a month. This unit has new flooring on the main floor, granite countertops with new stainless steel appliances that include dishwasher. Washer and dryer hook ups with gas furnace and central AC. Large finished off basement area that is multi functional and patio in the backyard. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant and renter's insurance is required. for more information contact scott@premiereproperty.com or call 913.283.7125 / 636.887.6769.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9515 Overhill Rd have any available units?
9515 Overhill Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9515 Overhill Rd have?
Some of 9515 Overhill Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9515 Overhill Rd currently offering any rent specials?
9515 Overhill Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9515 Overhill Rd pet-friendly?
No, 9515 Overhill Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 9515 Overhill Rd offer parking?
Yes, 9515 Overhill Rd does offer parking.
Does 9515 Overhill Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9515 Overhill Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9515 Overhill Rd have a pool?
No, 9515 Overhill Rd does not have a pool.
Does 9515 Overhill Rd have accessible units?
No, 9515 Overhill Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 9515 Overhill Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9515 Overhill Rd has units with dishwashers.
