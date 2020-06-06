All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

934 Broadway Blvd

934 Broadway Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

934 Broadway Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64105
The Downtown Loop

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The four-story building was built in 1912 as home to the Rothenberg & Schloss Cigar Company. This building was added to the historic registry in the early 70’s. Instead of an individual registry, it was registered as the historic boundary in the Garment District. Although it was originally registered with the Garment District, this building is no longer included. The building is located near the Library District.

Oversized living spaces, open floor plans, high concrete ceilings and underground parking offers residents attractive city living.

Within walking distance of well-loved steakhouses, jazz clubs, coffee houses and major employers, this space allows you to enjoy vibrant, downtown living at its finest.

For the full listing please visit www.LeasingKC.com/KC249

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 934 Broadway Blvd have any available units?
934 Broadway Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 934 Broadway Blvd have?
Some of 934 Broadway Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 934 Broadway Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
934 Broadway Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 934 Broadway Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 934 Broadway Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 934 Broadway Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 934 Broadway Blvd does offer parking.
Does 934 Broadway Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 934 Broadway Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 934 Broadway Blvd have a pool?
No, 934 Broadway Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 934 Broadway Blvd have accessible units?
No, 934 Broadway Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 934 Broadway Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 934 Broadway Blvd has units with dishwashers.
