934 Broadway Blvd

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

The four-story building was built in 1912 as home to the Rothenberg & Schloss Cigar Company. This building was added to the historic registry in the early 70’s. Instead of an individual registry, it was registered as the historic boundary in the Garment District. Although it was originally registered with the Garment District, this building is no longer included. The building is located near the Library District.



Oversized living spaces, open floor plans, high concrete ceilings and underground parking offers residents attractive city living.



Within walking distance of well-loved steakhouses, jazz clubs, coffee houses and major employers, this space allows you to enjoy vibrant, downtown living at its finest.



