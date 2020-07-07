9309-9311 N Robinhoood Ave

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/feaeebb022 ----
Come by & fall in love with this brand new 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex, complete with a single car garage.
Your new home is perfectly located off of Old Tiffany Springs Road and Gower in the Genesis Trails subdivision north of the Highway 152 and the Green Hills Road exit. Easy access to highways 29 and 169. Grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, St. Luke\'s North hospital, and Zona Rosa are just minutes away!
Inside you?ll find washer/dryer hook ups, an open concept living space, granite counter tops, tile floors, stainless steel appliances, bright windows, ceiling fan in every room, top of the line finishes, spacious master bedroom w/walk-in closet, and a dual vanity in the master bath.
For more information call 816-565-4475 or visit us online to schedule a showing or to submit your application.
Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.
*Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Renter to verify all* Move in special is dependent on desired move in date.
*Inquire directly for deposits/requirements regarding pets*
Security Deposit: 1000
Parking: 1 Car Garage
Lease Length: 6,9,12
Subdivision: Genesis Trails
Nearest Cross Street: N Robinhood/NW95th
Square Footage: 1300
Date Property Available for Viewing: 2017/3/30
House Number: 9419
Bedrooms: 2
Pets: Size limited(additional deposit may be required)
Utilities Included: none
Price Specials: First Month Free
Security Deposit: 850
Parking: 1 Car Garage
Lease Length: 9 or 12
Nearest Cross Street: Robinhood and 95th
Square Footage: 1300
Floorplans: A
Date Property Available for Viewing: 2018/3/21
House Number: 9309
Bedrooms: 2
Pets: Size Limited < 50lbs (additional deposit may be required)
Utilities Included: none
Price Specials: First Month Free