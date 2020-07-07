All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 9309-9311 N Robinhoood Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
9309-9311 N Robinhoood Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9309-9311 N Robinhoood Ave

9309 N Robinhood Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Coves North
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9309 N Robinhood Ave, Kansas City, MO 64154
Coves North

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/feaeebb022 ----
Come by & fall in love with this brand new 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex, complete with a single car garage.

Your new home is perfectly located off of Old Tiffany Springs Road and Gower in the Genesis Trails subdivision north of the Highway 152 and the Green Hills Road exit. Easy access to highways 29 and 169. Grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, St. Luke\'s North hospital, and Zona Rosa are just minutes away!

Inside you?ll find washer/dryer hook ups, an open concept living space, granite counter tops, tile floors, stainless steel appliances, bright windows, ceiling fan in every room, top of the line finishes, spacious master bedroom w/walk-in closet, and a dual vanity in the master bath.

For more information call 816-565-4475 or visit us online to schedule a showing or to submit your application.

Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.

*Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Renter to verify all* Move in special is dependent on desired move in date.

*Inquire directly for deposits/requirements regarding pets*
Security Deposit: 1000
Parking: 1 Car Garage
Lease Length: 6,9,12
Subdivision: Genesis Trails
Nearest Cross Street: N Robinhood/NW95th
Square Footage: 1300
Date Property Available for Viewing: 2017/3/30
House Number: 9419
Bedrooms: 2
Pets: Size limited(additional deposit may be required)
Utilities Included: none
Price Specials: First Month Free
Security Deposit: 850
Parking: 1 Car Garage
Lease Length: 9 or 12
Nearest Cross Street: Robinhood and 95th
Square Footage: 1300
Floorplans: A
Date Property Available for Viewing: 2018/3/21
House Number: 9309
Bedrooms: 2
Pets: Size Limited < 50lbs (additional deposit may be required)
Utilities Included: none
Price Specials: First Month Free

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9309-9311 N Robinhoood Ave have any available units?
9309-9311 N Robinhoood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9309-9311 N Robinhoood Ave have?
Some of 9309-9311 N Robinhoood Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9309-9311 N Robinhoood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9309-9311 N Robinhoood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9309-9311 N Robinhoood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9309-9311 N Robinhoood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9309-9311 N Robinhoood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9309-9311 N Robinhoood Ave offers parking.
Does 9309-9311 N Robinhoood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9309-9311 N Robinhoood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9309-9311 N Robinhoood Ave have a pool?
No, 9309-9311 N Robinhoood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9309-9311 N Robinhoood Ave have accessible units?
No, 9309-9311 N Robinhoood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9309-9311 N Robinhoood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9309-9311 N Robinhoood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Barrewoods
2900 NE Barry Rd
Kansas City, MO 64156
Haven
10500 Hillcrest Rd
Kansas City, MO 64134
Summit on Quality Hill
1200 Washington St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Watkins Place - 1215 Brush Creek
1215 Brush Creek
Kansas City, MO 64110
Kenwood
615 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Armour Park
608 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Windsor House
3420 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109
WildOak Apartment Homes
7987 N Flintlock Rd
Kansas City, MO 64158

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary