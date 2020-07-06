All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated October 19 2019 at 11:07 PM

9307 Northeast 97th Terrace

9307 Northeast 97th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

9307 Northeast 97th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64157

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing, newer home in a quiet cul-de-sac in Liberty North High School area! The open 2 story floor plan, with large windows, boasts a ton of natural light. Enjoy cooking and entertaining in your kitchen with beautiful Silestone counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Formal dining room or office space! The second floor offers all 4 bedrooms. The master suite includes a double vanity and huge master closet attached to the laundry room!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9307 Northeast 97th Terrace have any available units?
9307 Northeast 97th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9307 Northeast 97th Terrace have?
Some of 9307 Northeast 97th Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9307 Northeast 97th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
9307 Northeast 97th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9307 Northeast 97th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 9307 Northeast 97th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 9307 Northeast 97th Terrace offer parking?
No, 9307 Northeast 97th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 9307 Northeast 97th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9307 Northeast 97th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9307 Northeast 97th Terrace have a pool?
No, 9307 Northeast 97th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 9307 Northeast 97th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 9307 Northeast 97th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 9307 Northeast 97th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 9307 Northeast 97th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

