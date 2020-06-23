9219 N Gower Ave

Amenities

Come check out this gorgeous 3 bed 2 bath duplex in Kansas city.



Your new home is perfectly located off of Old Tiffany Springs Road and Gower in the Genesis Trails subdivision north of the Highway 152 and the Green Hills Road exit.



Easy access to highways 29 and 169. Grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, St. Luke\'s North hospital and Zona Rosa are just minutes away!



Inside you?ll find an open concept living space, granite counter tops, tile floors, stainless steel appliances, bright windows, a ceiling fan in every room, top of the line finishes, spacious master bedroom w/walk-in closet, a dual vanity in the master bath and washer/dryer hook ups.



**The required security deposit/move-in fee of $1215.00 breaks down as follows:

Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00

Non-refundable fee of $350.00

Refundable deposit of $765.00

Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount



*Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $300.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee will be charged per pet. We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.



Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.



Leasing special options are as follows:

? 6-11 month lease $1310.00 a month

? 12 month lease $1250.00 a month

? 18 month lease $1200.00 a month



This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).



