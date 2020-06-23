All apartments in Kansas City
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
9219 N Gower Ave
Last updated April 7 2019 at 4:08 AM

9219 N Gower Ave

9219 North Gower Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9219 North Gower Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64154

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/515db2a0e5 ----
Come check out this gorgeous 3 bed 2 bath duplex in Kansas city.

Your new home is perfectly located off of Old Tiffany Springs Road and Gower in the Genesis Trails subdivision north of the Highway 152 and the Green Hills Road exit.

Easy access to highways 29 and 169. Grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, St. Luke\'s North hospital and Zona Rosa are just minutes away!

Inside you?ll find an open concept living space, granite counter tops, tile floors, stainless steel appliances, bright windows, a ceiling fan in every room, top of the line finishes, spacious master bedroom w/walk-in closet, a dual vanity in the master bath and washer/dryer hook ups.

**The required security deposit/move-in fee of $1215.00 breaks down as follows:
Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00
Non-refundable fee of $350.00
Refundable deposit of $765.00
Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount

*Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $300.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee will be charged per pet. We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.

Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.

Leasing special options are as follows:
? 6-11 month lease $1310.00 a month
? 12 month lease $1250.00 a month
? 18 month lease $1200.00 a month

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).

Security Deposit: 1215
Parking: 1 Car Garage
Lease Length: Flexible - see details below
Subdivision: Genesis Trails
Nearest Cross Street: NW Old Stage Coach Rd
Square Footage: 0
Floorplans: Master on the main floor
Virtual Tour:
Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/2/6
House Number: 9219
Bathroom: 2
Bedrooms: 3
Pets: Yes (additional deposit may be required)
Utilities Included: none
Price Specials: Reduced Rent

Balcony Deck Or Patio
Disposal
Dual Sink Vanity
Filter Easy Program
Granite Countertop
High Vaulted Ceiling
No Cats
Tile Floor

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9219 N Gower Ave have any available units?
9219 N Gower Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9219 N Gower Ave have?
Some of 9219 N Gower Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9219 N Gower Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9219 N Gower Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9219 N Gower Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9219 N Gower Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9219 N Gower Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9219 N Gower Ave does offer parking.
Does 9219 N Gower Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9219 N Gower Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9219 N Gower Ave have a pool?
No, 9219 N Gower Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9219 N Gower Ave have accessible units?
No, 9219 N Gower Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9219 N Gower Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9219 N Gower Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
