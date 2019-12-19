Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 9213 Wallace Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
9213 Wallace Avenue
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9213 Wallace Avenue
9213 Wallace Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
9213 Wallace Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64138
Fairwood and Robandee
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
9213 Wallace Ave - 9213 Wallace Ave is a 3 bed 1.5 bath home that has easy access to Bannister Rd and Blue Ridge Blvd!
-3 bed
-1.5 bath (Half bath is in master bedroom)
-Bonus room
-Fridge
-Range
-W/D connections
-Eat-in kitchen
-Carpet throughout
-Garage is converted into bedroom
-Fenced yard
-Driveway
Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).
We DO NOT accept Section 8.
Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (816) 699-3476 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.
$895.00 monthly rent
$35.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$895.00 security deposit upon approval
$300.00 non-refundable pet fee
$200.00 refundable pet
Qualification Criteria
- Minimum credit score 550
- No evictions in the last 3 years
- No multiple evictions
- No money owed to local utilities
- No felonies for violent crimes
(RLNE3201106)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9213 Wallace Avenue have any available units?
9213 Wallace Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9213 Wallace Avenue have?
Some of 9213 Wallace Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9213 Wallace Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9213 Wallace Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9213 Wallace Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9213 Wallace Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9213 Wallace Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9213 Wallace Avenue offers parking.
Does 9213 Wallace Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9213 Wallace Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9213 Wallace Avenue have a pool?
No, 9213 Wallace Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9213 Wallace Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9213 Wallace Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9213 Wallace Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9213 Wallace Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Hills Apartments
525 NW 55th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64118
The Crossing At Barry Road
7831 NW Roanridge Rd
Kansas City, MO 64151
Hilltop Village
6700 E 87th St
Kansas City, MO 64138
Stuart Hall
2121 Central Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
44 Washington
551 W 44th St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Reserve at South Pointe
8900 Old Santa Fe Rd
Kansas City, MO 64138
721 E. Armour
721 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Retreat at Walnut Creek
1300 NE Parvin Rd
Kansas City, MO 64116
Similar Pages
Kansas City 1 Bedrooms
Kansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Nearby Neighborhoods
The Downtown Loop
Waldo
Coves North
Hanover Place
North Hyde Park
Central Hyde Park
Gashland
Broadway Gillham
Apartments Near Colleges
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary