9213 Wallace Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

9213 Wallace Ave - 9213 Wallace Ave is a 3 bed 1.5 bath home that has easy access to Bannister Rd and Blue Ridge Blvd!



-3 bed

-1.5 bath (Half bath is in master bedroom)

-Bonus room

-Fridge

-Range

-W/D connections

-Eat-in kitchen

-Carpet throughout

-Garage is converted into bedroom

-Fenced yard

-Driveway



Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).



We DO NOT accept Section 8.



Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (816) 699-3476 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.



$895.00 monthly rent

$35.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18

$895.00 security deposit upon approval

$300.00 non-refundable pet fee

$200.00 refundable pet



Qualification Criteria

- Minimum credit score 550

- No evictions in the last 3 years

- No multiple evictions

- No money owed to local utilities

- No felonies for violent crimes



(RLNE3201106)