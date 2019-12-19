All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

9213 Wallace Avenue

9213 Wallace Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9213 Wallace Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64138
Fairwood and Robandee

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
9213 Wallace Ave - 9213 Wallace Ave is a 3 bed 1.5 bath home that has easy access to Bannister Rd and Blue Ridge Blvd!

-3 bed
-1.5 bath (Half bath is in master bedroom)
-Bonus room
-Fridge
-Range
-W/D connections
-Eat-in kitchen
-Carpet throughout
-Garage is converted into bedroom
-Fenced yard
-Driveway

Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).

We DO NOT accept Section 8.

Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (816) 699-3476 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.

$895.00 monthly rent
$35.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$895.00 security deposit upon approval
$300.00 non-refundable pet fee
$200.00 refundable pet

Qualification Criteria
- Minimum credit score 550
- No evictions in the last 3 years
- No multiple evictions
- No money owed to local utilities
- No felonies for violent crimes

(RLNE3201106)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9213 Wallace Avenue have any available units?
9213 Wallace Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9213 Wallace Avenue have?
Some of 9213 Wallace Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9213 Wallace Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9213 Wallace Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9213 Wallace Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9213 Wallace Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9213 Wallace Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9213 Wallace Avenue offers parking.
Does 9213 Wallace Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9213 Wallace Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9213 Wallace Avenue have a pool?
No, 9213 Wallace Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9213 Wallace Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9213 Wallace Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9213 Wallace Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9213 Wallace Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
