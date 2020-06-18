All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated October 17 2019 at 10:26 PM

9132 Charlotte

9132 Charlotte Street · No Longer Available
Location

9132 Charlotte Street, Kansas City, MO 64131
Bonne Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
South KC Cute Cottage Home in Quiet Neighborhood - This South KC cottage home has 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. The kitchen includes Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave and Dishwasher. There is a separate laundry room off the kitchen with washer/dryer hookups. The home has hardwood floors throughout the open floor plan. There is a fenced backyard and a private driveway with one car detacted garage. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit ($200 per pet) and pet rent per month ($20 per pet).

Call Laurie for Showing 913-206-0372
Rent is $995.00 per Month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9132 Charlotte have any available units?
9132 Charlotte doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9132 Charlotte have?
Some of 9132 Charlotte's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9132 Charlotte currently offering any rent specials?
9132 Charlotte is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9132 Charlotte pet-friendly?
Yes, 9132 Charlotte is pet friendly.
Does 9132 Charlotte offer parking?
Yes, 9132 Charlotte offers parking.
Does 9132 Charlotte have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9132 Charlotte does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9132 Charlotte have a pool?
No, 9132 Charlotte does not have a pool.
Does 9132 Charlotte have accessible units?
No, 9132 Charlotte does not have accessible units.
Does 9132 Charlotte have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9132 Charlotte has units with dishwashers.
