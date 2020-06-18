9132 Charlotte

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

South KC Cute Cottage Home in Quiet Neighborhood - This South KC cottage home has 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. The kitchen includes Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave and Dishwasher. There is a separate laundry room off the kitchen with washer/dryer hookups. The home has hardwood floors throughout the open floor plan. There is a fenced backyard and a private driveway with one car detacted garage. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit ($200 per pet) and pet rent per month ($20 per pet).



Call Laurie for Showing 913-206-0372

Rent is $995.00 per Month



www.rent-kc.com



(RLNE4017087)