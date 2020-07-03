All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:49 AM

9118 Northeast 115 Terrace

9118 Northeast 115th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

9118 Northeast 115th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64157

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Liberty School District. Full re-paint on main level prior to move-in. Home has spacious kitchen that features refrigerator (as is),washer and dryer (as is), range/oven, built-in microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and a lot of cabinets for storage. Other special highlights include charming fireplace(decorative use only), large bedrooms, walk in closet, ceiling fans, and lots of extra storage. Lots of space for entertaining with a beautiful deck off of eat-in kitchen and overlooking a well maintained fenced backyard. Pets are possible with approval, an additional refundable deposit of $500, and an additional $30/mth per pet. This is a non- smoking home. Please call the office before submitting an application as the fees are non-refundable.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9118 Northeast 115 Terrace have any available units?
9118 Northeast 115 Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9118 Northeast 115 Terrace have?
Some of 9118 Northeast 115 Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9118 Northeast 115 Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
9118 Northeast 115 Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9118 Northeast 115 Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 9118 Northeast 115 Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 9118 Northeast 115 Terrace offer parking?
No, 9118 Northeast 115 Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 9118 Northeast 115 Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9118 Northeast 115 Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9118 Northeast 115 Terrace have a pool?
No, 9118 Northeast 115 Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 9118 Northeast 115 Terrace have accessible units?
No, 9118 Northeast 115 Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 9118 Northeast 115 Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9118 Northeast 115 Terrace has units with dishwashers.

