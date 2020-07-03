9118 Northeast 115 Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Liberty School District. Full re-paint on main level prior to move-in. Home has spacious kitchen that features refrigerator (as is),washer and dryer (as is), range/oven, built-in microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and a lot of cabinets for storage. Other special highlights include charming fireplace(decorative use only), large bedrooms, walk in closet, ceiling fans, and lots of extra storage. Lots of space for entertaining with a beautiful deck off of eat-in kitchen and overlooking a well maintained fenced backyard. Pets are possible with approval, an additional refundable deposit of $500, and an additional $30/mth per pet. This is a non- smoking home. Please call the office before submitting an application as the fees are non-refundable.

Contact us to schedule a showing.