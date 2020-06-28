All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 9101 North Mersington Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
9101 North Mersington Avenue
Last updated November 10 2019 at 5:36 PM

9101 North Mersington Avenue

9101 North Mersington Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9101 North Mersington Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64156

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
Call or text Kevin with Renters Warehouse (816) 529-9960 . This beautiful home is a must see! Vaulted ceilings, a gorgeous gas fireplace and hardwood flooring are just some of the great features this home has to offer. Relax in the family room or entertain on the large back deck & patio in the fenced-in yard. Did we mention the Master Suite has a double vanity and whirlpool tub. $45 application fee per adult 18 and older, $1900 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9101 North Mersington Avenue have any available units?
9101 North Mersington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9101 North Mersington Avenue have?
Some of 9101 North Mersington Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9101 North Mersington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9101 North Mersington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9101 North Mersington Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9101 North Mersington Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9101 North Mersington Avenue offer parking?
No, 9101 North Mersington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9101 North Mersington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9101 North Mersington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9101 North Mersington Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 9101 North Mersington Avenue has a pool.
Does 9101 North Mersington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9101 North Mersington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9101 North Mersington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9101 North Mersington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Six40
640 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Switzer Lofts
1936 Summit Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Three Fountains
717 W. 101 Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64114
Lakeside Village
8418 N Overland Ct
Kansas City, MO 64154
Warwick Gardens - 3926-3934 Warwick
3926 Warwick Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Del Monte
200 W Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
3408 Gillham
3408 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Falcon Point
829 Northwest 79 Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64118

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary