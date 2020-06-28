9101 North Mersington Avenue

Amenities

Call or text Kevin with Renters Warehouse (816) 529-9960 . This beautiful home is a must see! Vaulted ceilings, a gorgeous gas fireplace and hardwood flooring are just some of the great features this home has to offer. Relax in the family room or entertain on the large back deck & patio in the fenced-in yard. Did we mention the Master Suite has a double vanity and whirlpool tub. $45 application fee per adult 18 and older, $1900 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance required.