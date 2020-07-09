9100 Grand Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ace4394058 ---- Another great rental from 333 Rent! We know you\'ll love the huge kitchen with lots of counter space in this quaint house near the Waldo area of Kansas City. We like the covered front porch and the fully-fenced yard for pets and children. This ranch-style house also has a detached garage with extra storage inside. There are french-style doors leading to a wooden deck - make this your master bedroom. Laundry room on the main level makes things convenient. *$40 application fee for all adults residing at the property full-time *No evictions - no exceptions *No felonies *Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent *At least 1 year of positive rental history *Pets welcome (fees apply): pitbulls, rottweilers & dobermans with a temperament test *No smoking inside (outside areas okay) *Security deposit is equal to 1 month\'s rent *Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit *Resident is responsible for all utilities To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!