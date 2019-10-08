All apartments in Kansas City
905 North West 110th St

905 NW 110th St · No Longer Available
Location

905 NW 110th St, Kansas City, MO 64155

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Another Great Listing From Kevin and Renters Warehouse! NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE. Link to video walkthrough coming soon!! 3 Bed 2 1/2 bath home in North KC available!! Currently being renovated, more photos coming soon!! Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit. Rent is 1695 per month. 1695 Security deposit. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Application fee is $45 per adult. This won't last long so schedule your showing now!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 905 North West 110th St have any available units?
905 North West 110th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 905 North West 110th St currently offering any rent specials?
905 North West 110th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 North West 110th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 905 North West 110th St is pet friendly.
Does 905 North West 110th St offer parking?
No, 905 North West 110th St does not offer parking.
Does 905 North West 110th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 905 North West 110th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 North West 110th St have a pool?
No, 905 North West 110th St does not have a pool.
Does 905 North West 110th St have accessible units?
No, 905 North West 110th St does not have accessible units.
Does 905 North West 110th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 905 North West 110th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 905 North West 110th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 905 North West 110th St does not have units with air conditioning.
