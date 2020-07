Amenities

garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home in North Kansas City. Home includes kitchen appliances with a island in the kitchen that provides extra counter space. Large master bathroom and walk in closet. Finished basement with a large fenced in back yard and 2 car garage. No pets allowed. Please contact Swift RPM at 913-276-4318 for more information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.