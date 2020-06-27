8726 North Hull Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This nice and spacious 2 bedroom, 1 full bath, 1 car garage Duplex is located in Barry Park at Coves North subdivision. Fabulous location to St. Luke's Hospital, major highways, shopping and restaurants. Living room has ample space for your furniture. Kitchen and dining room combo comes with good amount of cabinets, stove, stainless steel dishwasher, and stainless refrigerator "as is". 2 bedrooms on the main level with a full bath. If you need more space, the basement is finished with a family room and bonus room ( great for an office). Basement walk out to a patio and yard that backs to trees. This home is in a Home Association which includes snow removal and lawn care. Tenants are responsible for weeding flower beds. Home will be cleaned and a few repairs are to be finished up. This home is non-smoking including the garage. Pet application $15.00. Pets ok with owner approval. If approved, there is additional deposit of $500.00 and $30.00 per pet per month.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.