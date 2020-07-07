All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 8721 East 96th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
8721 East 96th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8721 East 96th Street

8721 East 96th Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8721 East 96th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64134
Robandee South

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a great 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Kansas City. Plenty of character to this home. Beautifully redone hardwood floors and fresh paint. Lots of space to spread out, and a great back yard for outdoor entertainment. Open living room and lots of counter space in kitchen.

Sorry no pets allowed at this property

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Please email our leasing department for information on how to view this property. For an application, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home.

Rental Terms: Rent: $750, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $750, Available Now!

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8721 East 96th Street have any available units?
8721 East 96th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 8721 East 96th Street currently offering any rent specials?
8721 East 96th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8721 East 96th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8721 East 96th Street is pet friendly.
Does 8721 East 96th Street offer parking?
No, 8721 East 96th Street does not offer parking.
Does 8721 East 96th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8721 East 96th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8721 East 96th Street have a pool?
No, 8721 East 96th Street does not have a pool.
Does 8721 East 96th Street have accessible units?
No, 8721 East 96th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8721 East 96th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8721 East 96th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8721 East 96th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8721 East 96th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hills Apartments
525 NW 55th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64118
Six40
640 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Northland Heights
3800 NW Barry Rd
Kansas City, MO 64154
Staley Crossing
9535 N Main St
Kansas City, MO 64155
Fountainhead
9821 Wornall Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
Basie Building - 3421 Wyandotte
3421 Wyandotte St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Richelieu
405 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Arterra KC
2100 Wyandotte Street
Kansas City, MO 64108

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary