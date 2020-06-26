Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 8705 E Smart Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
8705 E Smart Ave
Last updated August 17 2019 at 11:26 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8705 E Smart Ave
8705 E Smart Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
8705 E Smart Ave, Kansas City, MO 64125
Harrison
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
- We accept Housing Choice Vouchers.
(RLNE3785109)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8705 E Smart Ave have any available units?
8705 E Smart Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 8705 E Smart Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8705 E Smart Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8705 E Smart Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8705 E Smart Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 8705 E Smart Ave offer parking?
No, 8705 E Smart Ave does not offer parking.
Does 8705 E Smart Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8705 E Smart Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8705 E Smart Ave have a pool?
No, 8705 E Smart Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8705 E Smart Ave have accessible units?
No, 8705 E Smart Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8705 E Smart Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8705 E Smart Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8705 E Smart Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 8705 E Smart Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
West 39th Street
3895 State Line Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Hilltop Village
6700 E 87th St
Kansas City, MO 64138
Staley Crossing
9535 N Main St
Kansas City, MO 64155
Waldo Heights
8101 Campbell St
Kansas City, MO 64131
Altitude 970
6301 N. Klamm Rd
Kansas City, MO 64151
44 Washington
551 W 44th St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Warwick Gardens - 3926-3934 Warwick
3926 Warwick Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
The 4700
4700 Roanoke Parkway
Kansas City, MO 64112
Similar Pages
Kansas City 1 Bedrooms
Kansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Nearby Neighborhoods
The Downtown Loop
Waldo
Coves North
Hanover Place
North Hyde Park
Central Hyde Park
Gashland
Broadway Gillham
Apartments Near Colleges
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary