This 3 bedroom, 1 bath house north of the river in Kansas City rents for $995 a month with a $995 security deposit. Features include central air, garbage disposal, dishwasher, basement, washer/dryer, large yard and plenty of driveway parking. Utilities, snow removal, and lawn care is the responsibility of the resident. Renters insurance is required. Pets are allowed upon approval.