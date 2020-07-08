All apartments in Kansas City
8700 East 114th Terrace

Location

8700 East 114th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 baths, and the second bath is attached to the master bedroom. The basement in this home has a rec room with a wet bar and an additional room. Also for your convenience a single car attached garage, fenced yard and covered deck on the rear round out this very attractive home. Schools and parks
are nearby. Close to the Longview Lake recreation area. Easy access to public transportation and major commuter
routes. Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8700 East 114th Terrace have any available units?
8700 East 114th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 8700 East 114th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
8700 East 114th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8700 East 114th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 8700 East 114th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 8700 East 114th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 8700 East 114th Terrace offers parking.
Does 8700 East 114th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8700 East 114th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8700 East 114th Terrace have a pool?
No, 8700 East 114th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 8700 East 114th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 8700 East 114th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 8700 East 114th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 8700 East 114th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8700 East 114th Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 8700 East 114th Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

