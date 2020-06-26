8663 E 26th Street

8663 East 26th Street, Kansas City, MO 64129 Western Blue Township
accepts section 8
8663 E 26th St - 8663 E 26th St is a 2 bed 1 bath home conveniently close to Hwy 435!
-2 bed -1 bath -Fridge -Range -W/D Connections -Walk out basement that has a finished room (great for office space) -Large Deck -Fenced yard
Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).
We DO NOT accept Section 8.
Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (913) 912-0403 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.
$775.00 monthly rent $25.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18 $775.00 security deposit upon approval $300.00 non-refundable pet fee $200 refundable pet fee for the 2nd pet
Qualification Criteria - Minimum credit score 550 - No evictions in the last 3 years - No multiple evictions - No money owed to local utilities - Income of 3x one month's rent - No felonies for violent crimes
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
