All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 8663 E 26th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
8663 E 26th Street
Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:52 AM

8663 E 26th Street

8663 East 26th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8663 East 26th Street, Kansas City, MO 64129
Western Blue Township

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
8663 E 26th St - 8663 E 26th St is a 2 bed 1 bath home conveniently close to Hwy 435!

-2 bed
-1 bath
-Fridge
-Range
-W/D Connections
-Walk out basement that has a finished room (great for office space)
-Large Deck
-Fenced yard

Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).

We DO NOT accept Section 8.

Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (913) 912-0403 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.

$775.00 monthly rent
$25.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$775.00 security deposit upon approval
$300.00 non-refundable pet fee
$200 refundable pet fee for the 2nd pet

Qualification Criteria
- Minimum credit score 550
- No evictions in the last 3 years
- No multiple evictions
- No money owed to local utilities
- Income of 3x one month's rent
- No felonies for violent crimes

(RLNE2896676)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8663 E 26th Street have any available units?
8663 E 26th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8663 E 26th Street have?
Some of 8663 E 26th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8663 E 26th Street currently offering any rent specials?
8663 E 26th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8663 E 26th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8663 E 26th Street is pet friendly.
Does 8663 E 26th Street offer parking?
No, 8663 E 26th Street does not offer parking.
Does 8663 E 26th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8663 E 26th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8663 E 26th Street have a pool?
No, 8663 E 26th Street does not have a pool.
Does 8663 E 26th Street have accessible units?
No, 8663 E 26th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8663 E 26th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8663 E 26th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apex on Quality Hill
1050 Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Blvd 64 Apartments
6404 The Paseo
Kansas City, MO 64131
44 Washington
551 W 44th St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Timberlane Village
8803 Newton Ave
Kansas City, MO 64138
Forest Park Apartments
4623 NE Winn Rd
Kansas City, MO 64117
The Colonnades
100 West Armour Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Oaks at Prairie View
8031 NW Milrey Dr
Kansas City, MO 64152
Bennington Ridge
4027 N Bennington Ave
Kansas City, MO 64117

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary