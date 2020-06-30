8641 E 57th Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking 24hr maintenance garage

4BR Home for Rent! Raytown Schools! - Don't miss this one! This home sits in a nice neighborhood. Covered front porch with a beautiful yard ready for spring landscaping! Fresh paint, new flooring and carpet. Matching applicances - All new! Updated baths, too! This won't last long!



Blue Ridge Elementary - Raytown Central Middle - Raytown South Sr. High



Applications found at www.rentkc.net



Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.



At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.



This property does not accept section 8.



(RLNE4025077)