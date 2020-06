Amenities

pet friendly garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

8634 E 96th PL Available 06/30/20 *Move In Special!! Half Off 2nd Month Rent !! - This beautiful home features 4 bedrooms / 2 baths, 1 car garage with a spacious living room and kitchen comes with efficient black appliances including refrigerator and electric range and has a good amount of cabinet space for storage. Bedrooms are spacious in size and have ample closet space in each. Apply Today! Housing vouchers welcome on this home. For more information contact our Leasing Agent at www.pragerpm.com (*Restrictions Appy/Move in Special)



(RLNE5787696)