Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
8512 North Pomona Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8512 North Pomona Avenue

8512 North Pomona Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8512 North Pomona Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64153
Prairie Point-Wildberry

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Enjoy this great 3 bed room beauty by kevin McClellan with Renters Warehouse! schedule your viewing starting September 12th. Call or text (816) 529-9960. This very nice 3 bedroom home is located in a quiet Neighborhood. Want to walk Zona Rosa to shops, restaurants and/or school, Well here you go! This home sits on a corner lot with a 16' x 32' back deck shaded with beautiful mature trees. New flooring, newer kitchen/bathroom cabinetry, and fresh paint update this charming home. Come take a look today before it's too late! Rent is $1395+ 7.00 processing/reporting fee per month, $150 one time admin fee, $45 application fee per adult 18 and older, $1395 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for snow removal and lawn care. Renters insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8512 North Pomona Avenue have any available units?
8512 North Pomona Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 8512 North Pomona Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8512 North Pomona Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8512 North Pomona Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8512 North Pomona Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8512 North Pomona Avenue offer parking?
No, 8512 North Pomona Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8512 North Pomona Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8512 North Pomona Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8512 North Pomona Avenue have a pool?
No, 8512 North Pomona Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8512 North Pomona Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8512 North Pomona Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8512 North Pomona Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8512 North Pomona Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8512 North Pomona Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8512 North Pomona Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
