8512 North Pomona Avenue

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Enjoy this great 3 bed room beauty by kevin McClellan with Renters Warehouse! schedule your viewing starting September 12th. Call or text (816) 529-9960. This very nice 3 bedroom home is located in a quiet Neighborhood. Want to walk Zona Rosa to shops, restaurants and/or school, Well here you go! This home sits on a corner lot with a 16' x 32' back deck shaded with beautiful mature trees. New flooring, newer kitchen/bathroom cabinetry, and fresh paint update this charming home. Come take a look today before it's too late! Rent is $1395+ 7.00 processing/reporting fee per month, $150 one time admin fee, $45 application fee per adult 18 and older, $1395 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for snow removal and lawn care. Renters insurance required.