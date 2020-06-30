8511 N. Chatham Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access tennis court

Spacious 1.5 Story home with over 2,600 finished square feet! The large living room boasts vaulted ceilings & catwalk view of 2nd Floor. The kitchen has ample cabinet & counter space, wood floors, pantry, eat in area & formal dining room! Master Suite is HUGE & offers private bathroom & walk in closet! Secondary bedrooms are generously sized & both have great closet space! The finished walk out lower level has an XL family room, half bath, unfinished storage area & a laundry room, (washer/dryer included) Situated on a Corner Lot w/Easy Access to the the shops on Barry Road, Zona Rosa & I-29! Home is in the Park Hill school district.