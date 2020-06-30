All apartments in Kansas City
8511 N. Chatham Avenue

8511 North Chatham Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8511 North Chatham Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64154
Coves North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Spacious 1.5 Story home with over 2,600 finished square feet! The large living room boasts vaulted ceilings & catwalk view of 2nd Floor. The kitchen has ample cabinet & counter space, wood floors, pantry, eat in area & formal dining room! Master Suite is HUGE & offers private bathroom & walk in closet! Secondary bedrooms are generously sized & both have great closet space! The finished walk out lower level has an XL family room, half bath, unfinished storage area & a laundry room, (washer/dryer included) Situated on a Corner Lot w/Easy Access to the the shops on Barry Road, Zona Rosa & I-29! Home is in the Park Hill school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8511 N. Chatham Avenue have any available units?
8511 N. Chatham Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8511 N. Chatham Avenue have?
Some of 8511 N. Chatham Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8511 N. Chatham Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8511 N. Chatham Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8511 N. Chatham Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8511 N. Chatham Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 8511 N. Chatham Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8511 N. Chatham Avenue offers parking.
Does 8511 N. Chatham Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8511 N. Chatham Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8511 N. Chatham Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8511 N. Chatham Avenue has a pool.
Does 8511 N. Chatham Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8511 N. Chatham Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8511 N. Chatham Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8511 N. Chatham Avenue has units with dishwashers.

