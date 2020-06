Amenities

recently renovated oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This home just came out of rehab. You don't want to miss out on this renovated 3 BR 1 Full bath and two half bath home. The updates will take your breath away and I guarantee it won't last long. Don't miss out on your opportunity to call this place home. You'll be the first to use the brand new oven and refrigerator right on time for the holidays.